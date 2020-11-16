The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why is Netanyahu like the 'ungiving tree'?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gets rid of everyone who shows any potential.

By GILAD SHARON  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 20:36
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem in May. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at the District Court in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
 You learn a lot from living with a herd of grazing cattle. You see all sorts of trees in the pasture. Some are large shade trees with fresh green grass growing on the ground below for the cows to enjoy. On the other hand, there are trees under which nothing grows.
True leaders have the confidence to grow young leaders so there will be someone to take over from them when the time comes. But it’s the exact opposite in the Likud Party today. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gets rid of everyone who shows any potential. There are some very talented youngsters in the party, but Netanyahu visits political death on anyone who displays the slightest sign of independence or promise. 
Why? Nobody knows what’s in someone else’s mind. But could it be a desire to keep holding onto the reins forever? That’s not how life works. Everyone’s time comes eventually, and it’s wise to plan ahead and not leave scorched earth behind. For the sake of the Likud, Netanyahu has to nurture young leadership. What he is doing is hurting the party, and could ultimately cause it to be replaced by an insubstantial contender like Yamina once he’s gone, all because young leaders weren’t cultivated, thereby leaving the party in ruins. 
The Likud’s government ministers and members of Knesset are well aware of this, but they are paralyzed by fear. They are afraid to utter even a hint of criticism, preferring to bow and scrape. If the Likud is to remain in power, the truth must be spoken unflinchingly.
You can learn a lot about leaders by looking at the people around them. Strong, confident leaders surrounds themselves with independent thinkers who are not afraid to express their opinion, even if they disagree. That’s the only way to review past actions, analyze the processes involved, and improve. Weak leaders surround themselves with yes men who tell him only what they want to hear. Next to these little people, they look like giants.
From the moment leaders are elected, they are no longer the heads of a particular party or camp. They are the leaders of the whole country and all of its citizens. Their role is to be a force for unity, to bring people together, not to split them apart and set them against each other, especially in a time of crisis. 
The entire rhetoric of “us” and “them” has to be erased. The Left is not our enemy. Iranians, terrorists and their supporters, COVID-19 – these are our enemies, and they are the ones we should be fighting. People on the Left are our brothers and sisters. We are all suffering the same economic damage from the pandemic, we all serve together in the army, and we all share the same fate.
Netanyahu has serious legal issues, but the whole of the Right isn’t facing charges, nor is the whole of the Likud, just him. To paraphrase Louis XIV, “The party is not me.” The Likud is a democratic party with a long history. It existed before Netanyahu and will continue to exist after he is gone. I wish him luck in court. Another prime minister in prison is the last thing we need. 
To his credit, he has achieved a great deal over the years, and he deserves our respect. But that doesn’t mean agreeing with everything he does. It is vital that pertinent criticism be voiced, in a civilized manner of course. With all due respect, neither a whole country nor a whole party should be held hostage to one individual’s personal problems.
Translated from Hebrew by Sara Kitai (skitai@kardis.co.il).


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by