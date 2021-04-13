The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why it's smart to hire employees with disabilities - comment

This is an opportunity for employers to open their doors and prove that preconceptions and obstacles are solely a direct result of lack of knowledge.

By DAVID MARCU  
APRIL 13, 2021 20:48
Man in wheelchair, illustrative (photo credit: PICKPIK)
Man in wheelchair, illustrative
(photo credit: PICKPIK)
 Now, more than ever, as the economy gets back on its feet, the state should provide incentives for business owners to employ people with disabilities.
After nearly a year in which the economy has alternated between being open and being locked down, the vaccinations have arrived. Israel has become a world leader in vaccinating its citizens, enabling the almost complete reopening of the economy. Each day, in the media, we see hundreds of business owners complaining that they are unable to open their business due to a lack of workers, who apparently prefer to remain furloughed and receive grants promised by the government through the end of June.
There is, however, another type of employee, people who, each morning, ask: “When can we go back to work?” “I want to work and meet people,” “I miss the customers’ smiles.” Sometimes, people prefer to call them “unseen people,” however, they are everything but unseen.
Israel Elwyn has been working for over three decades toward the inclusion of individuals with disabilities in society, with an emphasis on training, support, and the placement of employees with disabilities in the job market. Throughout the past year, and particularly during the COVID-19 period, we were faced with many challenges in terms of employment, and retrained workers from a variety of fields to prepare them to work in “essential” positions. This enabled service recipients to continue with a routine that is of utmost importance for them, allowing them to continue to get up each morning, go to work, maintain a daily routine and know that they are an integral part of society.
Israel Elwyn’s job placement staff have worked day and night throughout the entire period with current employers, in order to keep these essential workers with disabilities employed rather than furloughed. Those who had to be furloughed or who were laid off due to the closing of their workplace, were retrained in essential professions and included in new jobs.
The data we have indicates that, during the past month, the majority of employees with disabilities have returned to work after being furloughed. However, those who have not yet returned very much want to do so. These extremely determined and dedicated workers have trained as: teachers’ aides in preschools, office workers, assistant chefs, kitchen workers, merchandise arrangers, general workers in the culinary field, and more. Employers who have championed “social equality” and providing equal opportunities for employment in the competitive job market, speak of dedicated and generous employees who arrive at their workplace each morning ready to get to work. Some employers did everything possible to retain their employees with disabilities, even during a period when they were forced to significantly reduce the number of employees during lockdowns and a decline in business.
A survey regarding employment of people with disabilities, conducted by Israel Elwyn this week through the “Panels Politics” market research firm, indicates that 61% of those questioned prefer to purchase from businesses employing people with disabilities, while 36% said that the subject makes no difference to them. Additionally, 61.3% of those questioned noted that, if they opened their own business, they would certainly employ workers with disabilities, while 34% said that they would do so if they received support.
Now, more than ever, is the time for representatives of all government and social organizations, city governments and businesses to sit down together and examine the topic of providing special incentives and support to business owners who wish to include employees with disabilities among their workforce. Israel Elwyn’s professional job placement staff are available to business owners, in order to assist them in successfully employing workers. Together, we can transform a crisis into an opportunity!
Now is the time for employers seeking workers to include employees with disabilities, who are able to work in a large array of positions, among their ranks. This is an opportunity for employers to open their doors and prove that preconceptions and obstacles are solely a direct result of lack of knowledge.
At the end of 2020, Israel Elwyn distributed the “Open-Door Employer” social badge to hundreds of businesses that employ people with disabilities. We hope that business owners will decide to hire new employees with disabilities, where needed along with government support and incentives. We truly hope to see the number of “Open-Door Employers” double in 2021.
Israel Elwyn has an open telephone line for employers to ask questions and receive more information about recruiting employees with disabilities: 02-6415448. Call us!
The writer is CEO, Israel Elwyn.


Tags business economy disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by