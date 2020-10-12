The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media

Russia, China, Turkey, Qatar, and Iran have all used social media platforms to manipulate and influence democratic states and censor their own people.

By EMILY SCHRADER  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 22:13
SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Twitter (photo credit: REUTERS)
SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Twitter
(photo credit: REUTERS)
If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the past year from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that conspiracy theories and misinformation thrive on social media. Although the rise of social media platforms has opened the door to incredible opportunities for connection and seeing outside one’s immediate cultural surroundings; unfortunately, it has also opened up Pandora’s box when it comes to giving autocratic and anti-democratic regimes the keys to newfound methods of manipulation and oppression. The structure of social media networks across the spectrum inadvertently assists anti-democratic regimes, and makes it more difficult for democratic states to control the spirals of sensationalist misinformation.
From antisemitic conspiracies to COVID-19, social media has a misinformation problem and it’s actively contributing to the turmoil and potential downfall of democratic states.
Oppressive regimes such as Russia, China, Turkey, Qatar, and Iran have all used social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to manipulate and influence democratic states, as well as censor their own populations. While all newspapers and most forms of communication are aimed at influencing public opinion (indeed that’s the very purpose of political campaigns), it becomes much more complicated when there are complex algorithms that make access to accurate information more difficult because the content provided to the users is motivated by what that same user previously “liked” and interacted with.
What happens with social media today is a little bit like what happens when a person becomes addicted to pornography – what was once engaging is no longer stimulating, driving the addict to seek increasingly more extreme stimuli for the same reaction. For that reason, a more extreme version of “clickbait” has been birthed on social media than has ever been seen before. What makes this clickbait worse than traditional press? Access – and with access comes an unprecedented speed of (so-called) information.
This limitless access to information brings self-perpetuating cycles of extremism and allows those with increasingly radical views that aren’t (and shouldn’t be) accepted by mainstream society to find “allies.” Look no further than online pedophile rings, or “communities” which radicalize Muslim youth to join ISIS. Add the fact that the Internet has become a place where many vulnerable youth find solace as they mature, and you have a toxic combination. But beyond the risks for individuals, social media poses a threat to democratic civilization as we know it.
A digital platform that is free for all in real time sounds like a great idea in theory, but the biggest beneficiaries will always be regimes that don’t care about accurate information or free speech, but operate with a clear-cut agenda to maintain power at any cost. For that reason, the odds are stacked against democratic regimes on social media, in favor of oppressive, sensationalist narratives – as we have repeatedly seen from oppressive states as mentioned above. In the week following the initial COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese diplomats and government officials used all social media platforms to push a propaganda campaign smearing the US and claiming the US was behind the coronavirus outbreak – despite the fact that China covered up the initial outbreak and even arrested Chinese whistleblowers.
We’ve seen similar digital patterns from Turkey, which regularly uses bots on Twitter to troll and harass any and all who oppose Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest dictatorial actions. Iran’s leaders, too, while censoring and banning forms of social media within their own borders, are more than happy to spew propaganda talking points to the Western world through their own Twitter accounts. In January 2019, Iran shut off the Internet when faced with widespread anti-regime protests, but Iranian leaders use Twitter themselves to promote their agenda, even when it means calling for the genocide of other states, like Israel.
Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted about the newly implemented US sanctions claiming they were “cruel” and prevented Iranian people from receiving much needed “food and medicine.” No mention of the fact that Iran executes and tortures their own political dissidents, and in fact literally executed one of their champion wrestlers for protesting the regime just a few weeks before. Zarif’s talking point on sanctions was then repeated by none other than US Rep. Ilhan Omar, which is surely what the Iranian regime had hoped for. This ease of access to influence the opinions of the public and reach new audiences, even more so if the information is false or extreme, wouldn’t be possible without social media.
One of the more successful countries at using social media to push a narrative is Qatar, which has managed to deflect almost any awareness or pressure on their regime for their human rights abuses of foreign workers by creating a wildly successful international media conglomerate – Al Jazeera, and all its affiliated networks, such as AJ+. It’s hard not to see the agenda in the narrative of the “news” pieces on AJ+, but they are extremely successful on social media with their slick, short-form video content in different languages on the latest issues of the day.
Only in the last few years, social media networks have begun to crack down on sensationalist news and the organized propaganda campaigns of oppressive regimes, but this simply gives rise to another key issue: who is regulating the social media companies who have suddenly become international arbiters of truth? There is no easy answer, but with the civil unrest in the US and across the Western world (which is in part inspired by sensationalist social media), it’s high time we start looking for solutions to hold social media platforms accountable. Just as with a government body, there must be checks and balances for social media networks as well, due to the far-reaching potential consequences. Not only because of the presence of hate speech or antisemitic content, but also because of how their platforms enable and even advance oppressive regimes.
The writer is the CEO of Social Lite Creative LLC and a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute.


Tags Facebook twitter Russia China qatar social media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by