Will blackface get Israel's int'l TV production company in trouble?

Keshet International is an Israeli success story – with a dark secret.The Israeli production and distribution company and its subsidiaries sell local television formats to the world, including Prisoners of War, the show on which the massive American hit Homeland was based, and others like When Heroes Fly on Netflix, Suspicion, an upcoming program based on the Hebrew False Flag, staring Uma Thurman on Apple TV, and new ABC romantic comedy series The Baker and the Beauty, based on the Israeli show of the same name.blackface problem.As one episode making a point about refugees pointed out, the show’s cast has a diverse background, with families that came to Israel from across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. But no one on the show is black. In fact, in its entire 17-year run, they have never hired a black actor in a recurring role.Instead, they frequently feature white actors in blackface. Clips from as recently as this year and last feature actor Eran Zarahovitsh in blackface playing Israeli television reporter Branu Tegene or a fictional news anchor from the Caribbean in dark makeup and dreadlocks speaking gibberish.The protests rocking the US in the wake of the killing of George Floyd have caused society and mass media to take a deeper look at their role in historical racism and how racist sentiments exist. Around the world there has been an embrace of the US anti-racism protests around local issues.This has also happened in Israel, where leading celebrities and youth have joined social media campaigns in solidarity. This sheds a light on the shocking, continued use of blackface by some of Israel’s comedians and television programs.In recent years, awareness of racism against the black Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel has increased. In the wake of 2015 protests the government invested resources to reduce segregation and discrimination across the board, from the army to local schools.A lot has changed in Israel since 2015 for Ethiopians. Ethiopian-born Film Director Alamork Davidian’s Fig Tree was nominated for the Ophir Prize in 2019. The television show with Ethiopian lead roles, Nevsu, burst onto the scene in 2017. There are now prominent Israelis of Ethiopian origin on news shows and in high profile positions from the army to the Knesset, where the new absorption minister in Ethiopian.Unfortunately, the idea that blackface is offensive to black people has not taken hold in Israel. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan earlier this year, many of Israel’s top news commentators – educated people who purport to be liberal and oppose racism – posted a comedy sketch from the 1960s featuring Israeli entertainment Arik Einstein in blackface, portraying a Sudanese person.Why does Israel lag behind when it comes to blackface?The Israeli answer tends to be that Israel doesn’t have the history of American-style minstrelsy, anti-black racism or the legacy of slavery. It’s unclear why that was an excuse to thus perpetuate American-style racism, when there is never a time that comedy actually requires blackface.We know comedy doesn’t require blackface, because it doesn’t require “white face,” as in using black actors altered to look white. It also doesn’t require “Jew face” to make fun of Jews. The use of blackface was simply a too-easy go-to for these shows that were not sensitive to the changing realities of Israeli life and greater diversity in Israel and awareness of the harm stereotypes and making a mockery of the qualities someone is born with – such as skin color –can have.Luckily, across Israel things are changing. Racist discrimination in housing, racist terms against black people, and attempts to segregate schools, or high incarceration rates for Ethiopians in the army, are all being addressed.The elephant in the room is now to hold accountable those in the entertainment industry, a place that poses as being progressive but has often been reactionary and behind the times in doing enough to fight racism and make blackface a historical anomaly. With an ample pool of black Israelis, comedy shows should have Ethiopian leads and more Ethiopian faces, not light-skinned actors in make-up mocking Africans.And this is where Keshet International comes into play.Saturday Night Live, the show that Eretz Nehederet emulates, has its own history of using blackface. But the most recent example that the Internet has been able to dig up is Jimmy Fallon playing Chris Rock 20 years ago – before Eretz Nehederet even premiered. Fallon apologized profusely earlier this month, and even hosted a special episode of his show in which African-Americans spoke about the issue of blackface.Now, with awareness of and opposition to racism at the top of the agenda in the US, Keshet should wake up to the fact that their continued use of the practice is tainting their success. They are endangering their international partnerships with companies like Netflix, Apple or ABC that would not want to associate themselves with blackface. In fact, businesses throughout the US and around the world are doing their utmost to distance themselves from racism.Unfortunately, in the 17 years since Eretz Nehederet went on the air, Keshet did not come to the moral realization on its own that blackface is unacceptable and should be stopped. Perhaps pointing them to current international political and business realities will do the trick.But here in Israel, one of Keshet’s biggest successes is Eretz Nehederet, a sketch comedy show with an emphasis on impressions and political satire.And Eretz Nehederet has a