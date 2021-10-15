A behind the scenes look at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

The Jerusalem Post held its 10th Annual Conference on Tuesday with around 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs from the country and aborad.

On this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast, the Post's Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov break down all the highlights, takeaways and some of the behind-the-scenes action that took place during the event.

The podcast includes an interview between Legal Correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who made his first comments in English since Cohen completed his role serving as Israel's top spy.

You also get an interview between Katz and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who at the conference said that an Israeli last-resort military action.

