Jerusalem Post Podcast

A behind the scenes look at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 08:00
Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Jerusalem Post held its 10th Annual Conference on Tuesday with around 500 public figures, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs from the country and aborad.
On this week's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast, the Post's Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov break down all the highlights, takeaways and some of the behind-the-scenes action that took place during the event.
The podcast includes an interview between Legal Correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who made his first comments in English since Cohen completed his role serving as Israel's top spy.
You also get an interview between Katz and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who at the conference said that an Israeli last-resort military action.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


