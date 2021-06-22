A Real Life Shtetl in 2021 Azerbaijan, Jewish Victoria Uncovered

Gyrmyzy Gasaba, or Red Town, lies in the mountains of Azerbaijan. It's believed to be the only fully-Jewish village outside Israel and the US. It's a modern-day shtetl. We also hear about the delights of the Azeri capital Baku, a mix of old and new, East and West. Our thanks to Vagif Mustafazadeh for the Azeri tune A Soul in Love.
Then Mark and David are off to British Columbia, Canada, to meet a musical couple and learn about Jewish Victoria.Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
