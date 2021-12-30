Unraveling 2021- Best stories of the year

Editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov, are joined this week by managing editor David Brinn and Jpost.com editor Tamar Beeri to look back on the big stories of 2021 and try to predict what the news will be in 2022.

Some of the topics they address in this episode:

>Negotiations with Iran

>The political situation in Israel

>COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

>Rising crime in the Arab sector

>Closing the gates to the Jewish world

