Pulse check: Beating heart disease

Dr. Donna Zfat-Zwas, a cardiologist and the director of the Linda Joy Pollin Cardiovascular Wellness Center for Women at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, delves into women's heart health, exploring strategies for maintaining a healthy heart and outlining practical treatment approaches for those facing heart-related challenges.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60 million women in the United States are living with some form of heart disease. It is the leading cause of death for women in the US and is responsible for one in five deaths.

In Israel, according to Dr. Zfat-Zwas, heart disease is a close second to cancer.

Dr. Zfat-Zwas emphasizes that preventing heart disease means adopting proactive health habits, including effectively managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, controlling diabetes, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise and ensuring sufficient sleep.

She also talks about various treatments for people with heart disease, such as coronary artery bypass grafting (C.A.B.G.), pronounced "cabbage." Dr. Zfat-Zwas speculates that this procedure tends to be less successful for women than men for several reasons, including that they tend to bleed more, be more frail and older, and tend to have more other diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

In general, she says, women tend to have fewer heart attacks and heart blockages, but when they do get them, "they get into more trouble."

Throughout our conversation, we also delve into additional aspects of women's heart health, such as how birth control, pregnancy and menopause affect your chances of developing heart disease.

