EndTheSilence: Addressing sexual violence after October 7

In this Hadassah On Call: New Frontiers in Medicine episode, we sit down with Dr. Dvora Bauman, director of the Bat Ami Center for Victims of Sexual Abuse at the Hadassah Medical Organization. Returning as a guest, Dr. Bauman sheds light on the pressing issue of sexual violence stemming from the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel, discussing its implications and the challenges ahead.

Dr. Bauman underscores the urgent need for more comprehensive and sensitive treatment options for survivors, drawing from her personal experiences and insights into the devastating psychological effects of rape in conflict zones. She stresses that rape is never the victim's fault and calls for society to unite against this heinous crime, particularly in the context of war.

As a member of the team that compiled a comprehensive report on the sadistic sexual crimes perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli women, Dr. Bauman provides a candid account, delving into sometimes graphic details of the atrocities endured during the massacre.

"When 3,000 terrorists are invading your country, they could get everyone, they could get Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, etc. But they didn’t,” Dr. Bauman says. “They were focusing, and they were doing something time-consuming in order to humiliate, to break the spirit of this nation.”

Highlighting the psychological toll of sexual trauma, she discusses the feelings of guilt and shame and the propensity of some victims to engage in self-harm. She says the victims of October 7 continue to grapple with trauma and pain but often find it difficult to articulate their experiences.

In general, the Bat Ami Center aims to help erase sexual violence in society, including against males, which Dr. Bauman says is underreported.

Finally, she says that Hadassah members and the world can help by raising awareness and reducing stigma around sexual abuse in general and in combat zones in particular.

“Sexual violence shouldn’t be part of the war. No more,” says Bauman. “That’s a crime.”

