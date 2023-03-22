After SVB collapse, will Israeli banks crash too?

In this week’s edition of Inside Israeli Innovation, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO Maayan Hoffman and Business Correspondent Zachy Hennessey discuss the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank or SVB and its impact on Israeli start-ups and technology companies in general.

Then, Maayan talks about Fashion Week and its new focus on “FAC” or fashion, agenda and community, which combines the world of fashion with promoting awareness of topical social content such as social and gender equality, sustainability, women’s health and innovation. She speaks with Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure, vice president of business development and global marketing for IceCure Medical, which has an FDA-cleared and CE-Marked cryoblation system for destroying breast cancer and other tumors.

A screenshot from an IceCure video showing its cryoablation technology

“IceCure is creating a revolution,” Tel Tzure says.

Next, Zachy talks with Liza Mash Levin, co-founder and CEO of Gable, about managing and empowering employees in a hybrid workplace.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

