Inside Israeli Innovation, Ep. 6 - Could fusion solve the energy crisis?

Fusion energy could have a significant impact on the environment. But is it a reality? III talks with Israel's first and only fusion start-up.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 05:37

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 05:55
The NT-Tao lab (photo credit: Yariv Weinberg, Simanim)
The NT-Tao lab
(photo credit: Yariv Weinberg, Simanim)

In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, business correspondent, talk about fusion energy - a hot topic as it is what many scientists and governments consider to be humanity's energetic lifeline. 

 A breakthrough in fusion will have a significant impact on the environment and geo-strategic and economic development issues.

To start, they interview Dr. Astorre Modena, a managing partner at Terra Ventures and physicist, who helps define fusion energy and explains why it has taken so long to develop it for civil society. Then, Maayan talks with Oded Gour-Lavie of NT-Tao, Israel's only fusion energy start-up, aiming to build a compact fusion device that will be scalable to power anything from a factory to an entire city.

Finally, Zachy talks to Raissa Hacohen, managing partner at Longevity Venture Partners, to discuss "silver tech," the term for start-ups developed by people over 65.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



Tags energy innovation Inside Israeli Innovation
