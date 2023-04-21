In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Zachy Hennessey and guest host Eliav Breuer discuss the recent downgrade of Israel's economic forecast by credit rating organization Moody's. Calanit Valfer, founder and managing partner of Elah Fund, offers the perspective of an Israeli VC on the situation.

Is this a non-issue as the Knesset has suggested, or merely the first straw on the camel's soon-to-be straining back?

