Cyber Week: Identity is the new attack surface

Israel is known as a cybersecurity powerhouse. This week, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey get ready for Cyber Week with talks with three Israeli cyber experts:

Udi Mokady, co-founder and executive chair of CyberArk

Dvir Reznik, vice president of marketing for C2A Security

Gadi Mazor, CEO of BioCatch

They look at who commits cyber attacks and their “attack journeys.” They ask what’s the actual threat - and could it be not only life-altering but a question of life and death?

