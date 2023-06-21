The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Cyber Week: Identity is the new attack surface

Inside Israeli Innovation, episode 15 with Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 20:03
Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Hands are seen interfering with cyber code (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Israel is known as a cybersecurity powerhouse. This week, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey get ready for Cyber Week with talks with three Israeli cyber experts:

  • Udi Mokady, co-founder and executive chair of CyberArk
  • Dvir Reznik, vice president of marketing for C2A Security
  • Gadi Mazor, CEO of BioCatch

They look at who commits cyber attacks and their “attack journeys.” They ask what’s the actual threat - and could it be not only life-altering but a question of life and death?

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



