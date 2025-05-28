PODCAST From portable chargers to defense: Inside Apollo’s lightweight solar panels

This week's host Abigail Rubinstein, interviews Oded Rozenberg, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Power, in The Jerusalem Post Studio to discuss Apollo's novel, innovative, lightweight, and flexible solar panels.

Rosenberg describes how the new lightweight design could allow someone to charge their phone from a portable solar charger or even construct much larger solar panels than is possible today.

He also describes that these solar panels can have very important applications for "off the grid" businesses that won't have access to a regular electricity supply. Using lightweight solar panels also has implications for defense technology.

