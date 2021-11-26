Is terrorism on the rise in Israel?

This is a question that Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov and Editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz tackle on this week’s Jerusalem Post Podcast. They reflect on the recent murder by a Hamas terrorist of a young South African immigrant right outside the Western Wall plaza.

“It was a real tragedy, and it raises some questions, like is terrorism on the rise in Jerusalem and across Israel,” Katz says.

The terrorist was a teacher at an Islamist school in east Jerusalem. After the event, one of the news stations interviewed a student who said, “he was the nicest teacher, he never cursed anyone except for the Jews.”

They also discuss international negotiations about re-joining the Iran deal and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s comments this week that Israel is not obligated to whatever outcome there is of the negotiations. He said that since Israel is not a party to the Iran deal, the country will maintain freedom of action.

He said Israel will continue to be prepared.

Finally, they also talk with Jerusalem Post correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob about former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, which continued this week at the Jerusalem District Court.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.