Avi and Lahav discuss the vote on whether the Israeli government should prioritize Zionism. Plus, the return of Avi Maoz right in time for Pride Month. Then, Lahav takes the podcast on the road, interviewing Ambassador George Deek in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Thousands take part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 1, 2023. (Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.