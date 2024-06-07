From Green Prince to Mike Pence: Recapping the Jerusalem Post Conference

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference has just wrapped up after a long day of high-profile speakers and panels in New York City.

Finally, back home in Israel, Jerusalem Post Podcast hosts Tamar Uriel-Beeri and Zvika Klein reflected on some of the conference's highlights.

1) Prof. Jonathan Dekel-Chen

The father of 35-year-old Israeli-American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, currently held captive in Gaza, Prof. Dekel-Chen spoke about the plight of the other hostages.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor further criticized the Israeli government for their perceived inaction over reaching a deal to help the hostages. Former US vice president Mike Pence seen during the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"There's no military way to get the hostages out alive, period," Dekel-Chen said. "I say this as an Israeli, not just a hostage parent. Without as many of the hostages coming home alive as possible and recovering all of the bodies of those who have been killed for proper burial... the only way to get to a hostage deal and to save Israel from itself is through a negotiated process with a horrific ending."

2) Amir Avivi

Amir Avivi, head of Israel's Defense and Security Forum, also spoke at the conference. He discussed the need for a military solution in the war with Hamas.

"The IDF is destroying Hamas," he explained, describing the results on the battlefield. However, he noted that the terrorist group may be planning to survive by using international pressure and trying to bring Israel into an election.

3) Mike Pence

Former US vice president Mike Pence arrived at the conference to a standing ovation. While there, he spoke highly of the Republican Party's track record with Israel, compared to the Democrats.

"Look at the record. Maybe you've voted Democrat your whole life, but look at the inconsistency from the [Biden] administration compared with the bedrock support of [the Trump] administration," Pence said.

4) Mossab Hassan Yousef

Also known as the Son of Hamas or the Green Prince, Mossab Hassan Yousef is the son of one of Hamas's co-founders and has since become an active voice against the Palestinian terrorist group.

However, he is also staunchly opposed to the Palestinian Authority, criticizing the idea of a two-state solution led by the PA.

"For those representing a two-state solution, they either want Israel to cease to exist, or they are not aware of this existential threat," he declared. In his opinion, the PA is an even greater threat than Hamas.

"All this global chaos is managed by the PA – by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). It's not Hamas propaganda: It's the ones who sit in Ramallah, who pay all the advocates worldwide through their embassies – those are the ones fighting against Israel and its legitimacy."

5) Next stop, Disney World?

Organizing a conference can be hard work, and it can leave one exhausted.

"Now, we need the world's longest sleep," quipped Uriel-Beeri.

She and Klein spoke about some of the Post's upcoming conferences, including one in Florida. And if it's there, then a trip to Disney World could be on the table – maybe.