Meeting of civilizations: India and Israel's growing alliance and the road ahead

In recent decades, India and Israel have cultivated a relationship that has grown into a strategic diplomatic partnership founded on mutual interests, shared challenges, and deepening cultural exchanges. Once viewed through a lens of skepticism during the Cold War era, India’s relationship with Israel has blossomed into a robust alliance in areas such as defense, technology, and diplomacy. Swapan Dasgupta, an Indian politician and political commentator, reflected on this evolving relationship during an interview with The Jerusalem Post, shedding light on its historical roots, current significance, and promising future.

Dasgupta was in Israel as part of a delegation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day with the India-Israel Maitri (Friendship) Project with Sharaka, where they visited significant sites across the country, including Yad Vashem. The visit was particularly poignant in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks, offering the delegation an opportunity to engage with Israeli society at a critical moment. “It’s impossible to truly grasp the depth of feeling in Israel unless you’ve been there and seen the sites where atrocities occurred,” Dasgupta said. “Visiting Yad Vashem was a deeply moving experience. It reinforced how crucial it is to remember and confront these dark chapters of history.”

His visit also took him to communities directly affected by the Hamas attack. “Seeing the kibbutzim where people were taken hostage, hearing the personal stories—it was essential to experience this firsthand,” he said. Dasgupta emphasized that moments like these help strengthen understanding between the two nations, especially as India stands firmly with Israel in the face of terror.

"India was one of the countries that stood very firmly with Israel after October 7," Dasgupta pointed out. "Public opinion in India is overwhelmingly supportive of Israel, which isn't just limited to the defense and diplomatic sectors. There's a genuine admiration for Israel's resilience and the innovative ways it handles security challenges."

The historic Jewish-Indian ties

Historically, India’s Jewish community played an important role in local society, particularly in cities like Kolkata and Mumbai. “India is one of the very few countries in the world where there’s been absolutely no tradition of antisemitism,” Dasgupta noted. “Jewish communities like the Cochin Jews and Baghdadi Jews were recognized as honored members of society. In Kolkata, they were the big financiers and had a meaningful presence.”

Yet despite these friendly cultural ties, India’s foreign policy was historically influenced by Cold War dynamics and its ties with the Arab world. For decades, India avoided establishing full diplomatic relations with Israel, even as informal ties quietly existed. “During the Six-Day War, Israel was treated as a no-go area in Indian diplomacy,” Dasgupta explained. A turning point came in 1992, with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, when India and Israel finally exchanged diplomatic recognition.

“From 1992, it’s been a steady upward journey as far as the relationship is concerned,” Dasgupta said. The transformation reached new heights under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose strong personal relationship with Israeli leaders helped deepen ties. Dasgupta recalled Modi’s visit to Israel: “When Modi came to Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu asked him, ‘What took you so long?’ It was a fair question.”

Looking to the future

In recent years, defense cooperation has been a cornerstone of the India-Israel relationship. While much of this partnership remains under the radar, India has become a major buyer of Israeli military technology. "A lot of the defense trade is understandably kept below the radar," Dasgupta noted. "India has benefited from Israel's advanced surveillance systems and defense technology. Some of this manufacturing is now moving to India, which strengthens the partnership further."

He emphasized that this relationship is “irreversible” and deeply rooted in mutual strategic interests. “We have a certain civilizational convergence. We also have common friends and common foes,” he added, suggesting that the alliance will only grow stronger in the years to come.

Beyond defense, India and Israel have collaborated on agricultural innovations, desert irrigation techniques, and scientific exchanges. However, Dasgupta believes the relationship should expand beyond just strategic partnerships and into broader cultural and intellectual collaborations. “We need to develop more grassroots-level interactions between our two peoples,” he said. “Our think tanks should work together, and there needs to be a greater exchange of ideas between our intellectual communities.”

Dasgupta’s personal political journey mirrors, in many ways, the transformation of Indian foreign policy itself. “Like most students of the 70s, I started on the left,” Dasgupta recalled. “It seemed natural at the time, especially in the social circles I was part of. Being liberal or left-wing was the dominant view, and questioning that consensus meant risking ostracism.”

His political evolution began during his time in England, where he was influenced by Margaret Thatcher’s challenge to established economic and political norms. “Thatcher made me rethink a lot of my beliefs,” he said. “From that moment, it was a steady journey to the right. By the time I returned to India, I found myself increasingly at odds with the dominant left-liberal consensus.”

This ideological transformation wasn’t without challenges. “In India, it was a lonely battle for a while,” Dasgupta admitted. “But what was once considered a maverick opinion is now mainstream.” His political career culminated in his nomination to the upper house of the Indian Parliament, an honor he described as “a rare privilege to contribute to the country’s discourse from a different perspective.”

Despite the evolving political landscape in India, Dasgupta remains focused on fostering greater connections between India and Israel. “We need more tourism from India to Israel,” he said. “Jerusalem is just such a fascinating city—every alleyway tells a story. Indians would love it. It reminds me so much of Varanasi.”

Looking ahead, Dasgupta envisions a future where the two countries deepen their connections on multiple levels. He hopes for greater tourism, increased cultural awareness, and the continuation of strategic cooperation. “The relationship is built on trust and shared values,” he said. “That’s what makes it special—and that’s what will ensure it lasts for generations to come.”