WATCH: Jerusalem Post Conference: Who's speaking, what's there to see?

This week on the Jerusalem Post Podcast, Jerusalem Report editor Tamar Uriel-Beeri and legal correspondent Sarah Ben-Nun discuss the largest events of the past week. Sarah discusses the view from the courtroom as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives testimony to the court while simultaneously having to negotiate the release of hostages and run the war.

They discuss the release of Edan Alexander, a lone soldier held hostage since being kidnapped from his base on October 7. They also discuss Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East, how that will impact Israel and the war, and what the implications for the diplomatic reality in the Middle East will mean.

Economics and domestic affairs correspondent Eve Young speaks with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein about the Post's upcoming conference in New York, including which speakers will be well worth seeing, as well as some previews of what might be covered.