NEW Podcast Series from The Jerusalem Post and New Era Capital Partners!

First episode drops January 18 at 17:00 Israel time | 10:00 AM EST

The Jerusalem Post and New Era Capital Partners, one of Israel’s leading venture capital firms, are launching a six-episode podcast series entitled “No Limits: A New Era of start-ups.” In each episode, Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of Jpost.com, and Gideon Argov, managing partner and co-founder of New Era Capital Partners, highlight promising Israeli start-ups that not only offer excellent prospects for financial success, but that have the potential to make positive changes in our society and help repair the world – “unicorns with a heart.”

Uriel-Beeri and Argov will interview select CEOS of Israeli start-ups who will share the experiences and challenges of developing successful companies in today’s fast-paced and demanding business environment.

The first episode of No Limits features an in-depth interview with Amos Haggiag, CEO and co-founder of Tel Aviv-based OptiBus, developers of the first complete software operating system to control fleets of public transport vehicles around the world, providing better service for passengers and increasing driver satisfaction, while lowering operational costs. By using the Optibus services, companies have eliminated several million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Optibus software has been used in more than 1,000 cities around the world, including London, New York and Rio de Janeiro. Optibus is the first unicorn (a privately held company valued at over $1 billion) dedicated to the public transportation sector.