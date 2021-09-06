The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rosh Hashanah, 9-11 and COVID-19 through the lens of the Jerusalem Post

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Yaakov Katz and Lahav Harkov

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 12:56
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people. (photo credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people.
(photo credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)
Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down this week for a New Year's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.
Families around Israel are preparing for Rosh Hashanah.
They speak to Religious Affairs Correspondent Jeremy Sharon to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has shaped religious life in Israel and how religious sects in Israel are coping with changes in tradition.
They also touch on the Meron disaster, which occurred last Lag B’Omer, and discuss the investigation into the tragedy.
Finally, the duo speaks with Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Steve Linde, who was night editor on 9-11 20 years ago. He talks about how the paper got written and published on the night of the terror attack.
Harkov also plays back her experience of taking the New York subway for the first time as a young girl, which happened to coincide with the day of the September 11 attacks, how her mom came to find her in the midst of the chaos and their journey out of the city.
In this episode:
> A discussion on all things Rosh Hashanah
> How COVID-19 impacts religious life
> September 11 through the eyes of the Jerusalem Post’s top personalities
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags rosh hashanah september 11 COVID-19
