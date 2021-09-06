Rosh Hashanah, 9-11 and COVID-19 through the lens of the Jerusalem Post

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz and Diplomatic Correspondent Lahav Harkov sit down this week for a New Year's edition of The Jerusalem Post Podcast.

Families around Israel are preparing for Rosh Hashanah.

They speak to Religious Affairs Correspondent Jeremy Sharon to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has shaped religious life in Israel and how religious sects in Israel are coping with changes in tradition.

They also touch on the Meron disaster, which occurred last Lag B’Omer, and discuss the investigation into the tragedy.

Finally, the duo speaks with Jerusalem Report Editor-in-Chief Steve Linde, who was night editor on 9-11 20 years ago. He talks about how the paper got written and published on the night of the terror attack.

Harkov also plays back her experience of taking the New York subway for the first time as a young girl, which happened to coincide with the day of the September 11 attacks, how her mom came to find her in the midst of the chaos and their journey out of the city.

In this episode:

> A discussion on all things Rosh Hashanah

> How COVID-19 impacts religious life

> September 11 through the eyes of the Jerusalem Post’s top personalities

