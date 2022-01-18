The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Island Jews: From Majorca to Canada

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 25

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 16:14

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 14:13
First, we head to Mallorca (or Majorca) in the Mediterranean to learn of the Xueta - crypto Jews from the time of the Spanish inquisition - who are returning to their roots. Our host is Dani Rotstein, who just made the documentary Xueta island.
Then, we travel to salt spring island off the west coast of Canada to learn about its thriving art scene, folk music and its Jewish community that meets every Friday evening outside a local deli! Meet the wonderful local Hannah Brown.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


