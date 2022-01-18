Island Jews: From Majorca to Canada

First, we head to Mallorca (or Majorca) in the Mediterranean to learn of the Xueta - crypto Jews from the time of the Spanish inquisition - who are returning to their roots. Our host is Dani Rotstein, who just made the documentary Xueta island.



Xueta Island (Credit: Felipe Wolokita)

Then, we travel to salt spring island off the west coast of Canada to learn about its thriving art scene, folk music and its Jewish community that meets every Friday evening outside a local deli! Meet the wonderful local Hannah Brown.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.