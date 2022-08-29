Berlin: A whole new city

In this episode :
- The very naked truth of the bare essentials
- Marking the Shoah in the heart of the city
- David Hasselhoff: From Baywatch and Knight Rider to Berlin-Wall hero
- Putting gourmet food in the heart of an Israeli-German Prism
- Putting a new face on a royal palace
- What was life like over the Berlin Wall in the communist East?
- Berlin's latest virtual-reality experience
- Ever wondered how a TV tower restaurant rotates?
- Auf wiedersehen from the top of the world
Mark and David were guests of Visit Berlin and the German National Tourist Office.
