Seductive Slovakia and Captivating Colombia

This time, Mark and David learn of the delights of two great tourist destinations. Charming Slovakia is the perfect European getaway with so much to see and at really reasonable prices. Then it's on to Colombia, which offers six distinct regions, including coastlines on two oceans, the Andes and the Amazon.

Aerial view of Spis (Spis, Spissky) castle in summer, second biggest castle in Middle Europe, Unesco Wold Heritage, Slovakia (Credit: INGIMAGE)

