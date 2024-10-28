Thessaloniki, Greece - the greatest Jewish epic?

Jewish community member and guide Hella Kounio-Matalon takes podcast hosts Mark and David on a whistlestop tour of more than 2,000 years of history, in a city where Jews were the majority for five centuries.
This time:
- Alexander the Great's Jewish entourage
- They came in their thousands from Spain, Portugal and Italy
- Inside today's community
- A musical trip into the surviving pre-Holocaust synagogue
- When to travel, getting there, lodgings and food
- Tracing the past: the excellent Jewish museum
- Europe's largest cemetery is no more
- Of Thessaloniki mansions
- There's got to be a Chabad restaurant
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition. They were the guests of the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization and the GreekNational Tourism Organisation.