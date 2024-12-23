Happy Hanukkah from Modi'in, home of the Maccabees 

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 97

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 24, 2024 17:46
"Sufganiyot" (donuts) sold at the Roladin bakery ahead of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, outside the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, on December 7, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

We take you to what some believe is the world's oldest synagogue and it's right next door to the homes of podcast hosts Mark and David in Modi'in, Israel. This week's adventure takes in the Hanukkah story, a fabulous museum and oily baked comestibles of course.

This time:

  • A donut breakfast
  • The world's oldest synagogue?
  • The hip Maccabean graves
  • A donut lunch
  • Useful travel tips for Modi'in
  • A great little gem of a museum
  • Modi'in gets its first hotel!
  • Surely not a donut dinner?

Commemoration site for those who fell in 1948 in Modiin area sculpture based on description of Maccabean graves from Book of Maccabis. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
Beautiful architechture at the Hasmonean Heritage Museum in Modi'in.(Credit:@MarkDavidPod)
Beautiful architechture at the Hasmonean Heritage Museum in Modi'in.(Credit:@MarkDavidPod)

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.



