Happy Hanukkah from Modi'in, home of the Maccabees 

We take you to what some believe is the world's oldest synagogue and it's right next door to the homes of podcast hosts Mark and David in Modi'in, Israel. This week's adventure takes in the Hanukkah story, a fabulous museum and oily baked comestibles of course.
This time:
- A donut breakfast
- The world's oldest synagogue?
- The hip Maccabean graves
- A donut lunch
- Useful travel tips for Modi'in
- A great little gem of a museum
- Modi'in gets its first hotel!
- Surely not a donut dinner?
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.