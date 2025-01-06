24 hours in Jaffa

Jaffa really is the original Tel Aviv, literally in the Biblical sense. Join podcast hosts Mark and David as they explore the historic and modern in this old-world port city.
This time:
- Underground, overground - Traveling the new light railway
- What do Phil Collins, Rihanna and Barbara Streisand have in common?
- Clash of the Maccabi-Hapoel titans at The Bloomfield
- How to get there, where to stay and eat and more helpful tips
- From jail time to clock time
- "Please touch" in the fabulous Na Laga'at Center for the sensorily impaired
- The boys take in some art
- Sunset by the Mediterranean
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.