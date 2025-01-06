24 hours in Jaffa

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 98.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Jaffa Flea Market, Shuk Hapishpishim (photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )
(photo credit: @MarkDavidPod )

Jaffa really is the original Tel Aviv, literally in the Biblical sense. Join podcast hosts Mark and David as they explore the historic and modern in this old-world port city.

Jaffa Port (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)
This time:

  • Underground, overground - Traveling the new light railway
  • What do Phil Collins, Rihanna and Barbara Streisand have in common?
  • Clash of the Maccabi-Hapoel titans at The Bloomfield
  • How to get there, where to stay and eat and more helpful tips
  • From jail time to clock time
  • "Please touch" in the fabulous Na Laga'at Center for the sensorily impaired
  • The boys take in some art
  • Sunset by the Mediterranean

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.



