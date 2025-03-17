A spiritual excursion from the deep blue sea to the desert in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is very different from glitzy Dubai, up the road. Podcast hosts Mark and David discover the beauty of the Middle East's largest mosque and unity in the Abrahamic faiths before heading into the Empty Quarter for some desert fun with Costa excursions.
This time:
- Is it a mosque or a shopping mall?
- The marble, the mausoleum, the majesty
- World-record breakers
- How to get there, where to stay and kosher options
- Where Muslims, Christians and Jews come together
- It's not just a yeshiva thing!
- What can I do in Abu Dhabi?
- 4x4 off-roading through the desert
- David gets a little too close to his camel friends
- He's so dizzy, his head is spinning like a whirlpool
- Belly dancing time - surely Mark and David aren't about to...?
Mark and David were guests of Costa Cruises.
Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.