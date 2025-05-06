A funny thing happened on the way to - Tales from airports and airplanes

We've all got some great travel stories to tell. This time Mark and David asked listeners, friends and one or two famous travelers for their funniest, most loveable anecdotes...
This time:
- The Amateur Traveler on what to do between flights
- The Two Flying Boys have a haircut
- Suhair and the adventures of a giant teddy bear
- Everything melts in Karen's presence
- Warren flies a TransAtlantic classic
- Colin's penchant for Beethoven causes trouble
- Is Dinesh dying in Melbourne?
- Stanley takes his tefillin everywhere
- From panic to singing highs with Irena
- Mark and David add their own tales of bombs, rabbis and you-know-what at 36,000 feet
