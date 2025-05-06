A funny thing happened on the way to - Tales from airports and airplanes

We've all got some great travel stories to tell. This time Mark and David asked listeners, friends and one or two famous travelers for their funniest, most loveable anecdotes... Podccast hosts Mark (r) and David watch live TV, Emirates-business style, as their beloved Manchester City defeats Manchester United 6-3. (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

The Amateur Traveler on what to do between flights

The Two Flying Boys have a haircut

Suhair and the adventures of a giant teddy bear

Everything melts in Karen's presence

Warren flies a TransAtlantic classic

Colin's penchant for Beethoven causes trouble

Is Dinesh dying in Melbourne?

Stanley takes his tefillin everywhere

From panic to singing highs with Irena

Mark and David add their own tales of bombs, rabbis and you-know-what at 36,000 feet

Mark and David host The Jerusalem Post Podcast – Travel Edition.