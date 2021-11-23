The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Virgin Atlantic‘s value added plus historic Jewish Charleston

The Jerusalem Post Podcast - Travel Edition, Episode 21

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 17:06
Virgin Atlantic pin
Virgin Atlantic pin
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Virgin Atlantic has proved extremely popular with Israelis and Americans via its London hub. We hear how the airline creates remarkably-different flying experiences and take in its Clubhouse lounges.
Then it's over to Charleston, South Carolina to learn about one of the United States' oldest Jewish communities.
Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.


Tags travel podcast jpost podcast Virgin Atlantic
