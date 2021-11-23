Virgin Atlantic‘s value added plus historic Jewish Charleston

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Virgin Atlantic has proved extremely popular with Israelis and Americans via its London hub. We hear how the airline creates remarkably-different flying experiences and take in its Clubhouse lounges.

Then it's over to Charleston, South Carolina to learn about one of the United States' oldest Jewish communities.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

