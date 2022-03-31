Combatting a new wave of terror

Israel went from peace summits to a new terror wave this week. Lahav and Yaakov record from the sidelines of the Jerusalem Post conference at the House of Lords in London and at Sde Boker where Lahav interviewed Eitan Naeh, Israel’s new ambassador to Bahrain.

Our podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

