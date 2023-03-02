Talking violence in Huwara and Ukraine

This week, Yaakov and Tamar discuss the extreme violence seen carried out by Jewish extremists in Huwara in the West Bank and debate where the primary focus should be, extremism on one end or the other. Then, they speak with Dovid Margolin, a senior editor at Chabad.org whose primary focus is Soviet Jewry, who tells of the state of Ukrainian Jews, one year into the war.

Dovid wrote a one-year retrospective article on the war. You can read it here.

