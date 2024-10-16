Building their home in Israel: Dona's secret Olim gem is none other than their Carmei Gat Project

Kiryat Gat, once a city overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, is undergoing a transformative shift. A particular part of that transformation is happening in the new neighborhood of Carmei Gat, where the Dona, one of the largest real estate companies in the market, with around 16,000 housing units and income-generating properties across the country, has created a thriving community.

What's unique about this project isn't just the brick-and-mortar achievements—it's the people who have chosen to call Carmei Gat home. In particular, a significant influx of young couples from English-speaking countries, fondly known as "Anglos," have been drawn to the area. They are not just finding homes—they are building communities. Ohad Saban, Dona's VP of Marketing and Business Development. (Credit: PR)

At the heart of this project is Ohad Saban, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Dona, who shared how this ambitious venture began: "We decided to focus on Carmei Gat about 14 years ago. We were the first to purchase land here, even though we had already been active in Kiryat Gat.

The potential we saw in Carmei Gat was clear—it had all the advantages of Kiryat Gat but with more opportunities to create something modern and family-oriented, similar to places like Modi'in or Rosh Ha'ayin. The location, the planning, the parks, and the shopping centers—it all just made sense."

Saban's vision was to create a modern, vibrant neighborhood that could cater to the needs of young families. Over time, the project attracted a wide range of residents, including many from central cities like Rehovot and Rishon LeZion. However, it was the influx of young families, many of whom made Aliyah from countries like the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., that truly shaped Carmei Gat into a unique community. Dona's boutique compound. (Credit: Ran Tzarfati)

As more olim from countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. searched for affordable housing options, Carmei Gat quickly became a prime choice. Saban explains:

"Many olim today live in expensive areas like Ra'anana, Beit Shemesh, or Jerusalem. But once some families realized that just a short 20-minute drive could significantly improve their living conditions—especially with the affordability and quality of life here—they made the move. A community started forming naturally."

Among the new residents is Shira, who moved with her husband and two children from Toronto. The family made Aliyah in November 2021 and soon after decided to settle in Carmei Gat. Shira reflects on their experience:

"We initially moved to Modi'in just because of the language and familiarity, but then we heard about Carmei Gat and decided to check it out. From the moment we visited, we were sold. The community exceeded our expectations—it's a warm and welcoming place full of young families like ours. Advertisement

Our kids have already made friends at the local kindergartens, and there's so much for them to do, from gymnastics to swimming. It's a real community, and we've made so many friends." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Shira's story reflects a broader trend among these young families. For them, Carmei Gat represents affordable housing, quality education rated among the top 10 in the country, and high quality of life, but also the chance to integrate into a growing, dynamic community of fellow olim, all looking to lay down roots in Israel.

With its ample transportation options, including proximity to Road 6, the main highway connecting north and south Israel, as well as Tel Aviv being only 35 minutes away by train, the new neighborhood also enjoys all the perks of Israel’s center of economy and trade.

Rafi Livni, the sales manager at Dona, further elaborated on why so many families, and young couples in particular, are choosing Carmei Gat:

"Price is a huge factor, of course. Housing in areas like Modi'in or Beit Shemesh can be prohibitively expensive, even with financial help from family. Here, though, people can sell a small apartment in Rehovot or Yavne and upgrade to a much larger home in Carmei Gat. The new neighborhood has a strong, diverse community, and as more families move in, the presence of synagogues, schools, and shopping centers keeps growing. We even have a 400-dunam park and a Big Fashion Mall on the way."

For Adam and Morgan, a lively young couple who made Aliyah from England, Carmei Gat was initially an afterthought—until they spontaneously decided to check it out.

"We'd heard so many people talking about Carmei Gat," says Adam. "One day, we just got in the car and drove down to see it for ourselves. The first place we stopped was the Dona office, and from there, everything just fell into place. The experience with Rafi, the sales manager, was amazing. He took the time to show us different apartments and really made sure we understood everything in English, which was important for us since our Hebrew isn't perfect."

The couple was impressed by Dona's professionalism and by the opportunity to customize their new apartment. "We got to design the interior exactly how we wanted," Morgan adds. The process was fast but smooth. Everything was ready ahead of schedule, and we were able to move in earlier than expected."

Dona's projects are characterized by quick construction timelines and attention to detail. Shira and Adam's experiences with the company reflect a level of professionalism and customer service that has helped build trust within the Anglo-Saxon community.

What makes Carmei Gat truly special, though, is the sense of community. Adam describes the social life in Carmei Gat as bustling: "There's always something going on. Whether it's sports, learning programs, or just casual get-togethers, everyone is eager to connect. When we moved in, there were around 60 or 70 new families, and this summer another 60 or 70 have joined. The neighborhood feels alive with young families all looking to make new friends."

Shira agrees: "Being part of a community that's still developing gives you the chance to help shape it. Everyone is so friendly and eager to help. It's like we're all building something together—not just our homes, but the whole community."

As new stores open, the neighborhood infrastructure continues to grow. Adam notes, "Shops are opening all the time, and the new shopping center is on the way. It's well-connected too—just a 25-minute drive to the beach in Ashkelon, and close enough to larger cities if we want a night out. It's the best of both worlds."

With its combination of affordable housing, modern amenities, and a strong, supportive community, Carmei Gat is quickly becoming one of Israel's most attractive neighborhoods for young families—especially for anyone who might be looking for a tight-knit yet immersive community. For Dona, the success of the project lies in its ability to not only build homes but also foster a sense of belonging. Ohad Saban sums it up:

"We wanted to create a place where young families could thrive—a place that offered more than just walls and a roof. With Carmei Gat, we've succeeded in doing that. And as the community continues to grow, we're excited to see what the future holds."

For the many new residents who have already made Carmei Gat their home, the future looks bright indeed.

This article was written in cooperation with Dona.