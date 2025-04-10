Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh: Upgrade your lifestyle with a new project in the Judean hills

As the popular saying goes, three things matter most in real estate – location, location, and location. Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh, an exceptional project nearing completion in the Mishkafayim residential neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph, not only meets these criteria but adds three other qualities that make it one of the most sought-after projects today: quality, convenience, and community.

But first, location. “The Mishkafayim neighborhood is situated in a prime area of Ramat Beit Shemesh and features pastoral green landscapes, parks, quality schools, and convenient access to the Beit Shemesh bypass road, which makes travel to major cities in Israel, such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and even Beersheba, close and convenient,” explains Ohad Saban, Dona’s VP of marketing and business development. Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh offers a combination of the tranquility of nature, clean air, beautiful views, and proximity to the center of Ramat Beit Shemesh. MODEL OF interior of an apartment in the Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh project. (Credit: Dona Engineering and Construction Company Ltd.)

Saban’s vision was to create a modern, vibrant neighborhood that could cater to the needs of young families. The project has attracted a wide range of buyers, many of them young families who have made aliyah from countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.

When it comes to relaxation and recreation, Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh is a two-minute drive from Nahal Yarmuth Park, located near the Tel Yarmuth archaeological site, which includes a fascinating and fun family park filled with walking paths, bicycle trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds designed for different age groups.

“Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh is comprised of three boutique six-story buildings,” says Saban, “offering a wide variety of apartments designed to the highest specifications, all of which include spacious sukkah balconies overlooking breathtaking views of the picturesque Judean hills surrounding Beit Shemesh.” He notes that apartments include parking spaces, and select units include an adjacent storage room. OHAD SABAN, Dona’s VP of marketing and business development. (Dona Engineering and Construction Company Ltd.)

The project has a wide variety of units, such as four- to six-room apartments, garden apartments, mini-penthouses, and six-room penthouses. All apartments include deluxe features and amenities, such as electric shutters, a safe room, three-phase electricity, anti-slip tiles for balconies and gardens, and a Shabbat elevator.

Dona Engineering and Construction Company Ltd., the developer of the project, is one of Israel’s leading real estate companies, with over 30 years of experience and more than 16,000 residential units throughout Israel. The residential neighborhoods and buildings built by Dona enhance many cities and towns across the country.

Dona has projects in various fields, including urban renewal, commercial real estate, residential construction, rental apartments, and more. “We have built tens of thousands of apartments throughout Israel and have extensive experience building in Ramat Beit Shemesh,” Saban says.

Moreover, the company won another tender in the Neot Ilana neighborhood of Beit Shemesh for the construction of 270 housing units, in addition to the thousands of apartments that Dona is currently building across the country in cities such as Carmei Gat, Modi’in, Ramla, and soon also in Jerusalem, Modi’in Illit, Rekhasim, Lod, Ashdod, and Ashkelon.

But Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh is much more than a project with rich technical specifications – it’s also about the warm sense of community that will be an integral part of this exclusive project. In the spirit of this Anglo-friendly project, it will provide a warm, inviting, and supportive environment for both new and veteran olim. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh offers 75 apartments for sale. “Approximately 50 families – many of them American olim – have already purchased apartments in Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh,” says Saban. “Twenty-five apartments – the majority being four- and five-room units – remain. These apartments face the hills of Beit Shemesh and offer a wonderful view.” Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh is the last major project being built in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph.

Saban says that the project is in the advanced stages of construction and will be completed and in move-in condition within the next several months. “Apartment buyers can reserve a unit in Dona Exclusive by paying 20% of the purchase price at the time of signing, with the remaining 80% due upon taking possession – without any linkage to inflation or index.” This means that the amount due will not change with inflation – it remains fixed.

Summing up Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh, Saban says, “The apartments are spacious, the buildings are perfectly sized, the views are stunning, and the sense of community is unmatched.” This is your opportunity to enjoy a new and unique standard of living in Ramat Beit Shemesh, upgrade the quality of life for your entire family, and benefit from all the advantages of country-style living in the center of Israel in a project that seamlessly blends the comforts of city life with the tranquility of nature.

For more information about Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh, call *8843.

This article was written in cooperation with Dona Exclusive Ramat Beit Shemesh.