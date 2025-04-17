Rent. Relax. Repeat: The future of mid-term apartment living in Israel is here

People today buy apartments and cars online,” says Denis Brodetzky, CEO of Blueground Israel. “There is no reason the rental market should require anyone to actually visit an apartment in person, print a lease on paper, and bring guarantors.”

Brodetzky worked his way up in the hospitality industry, starting in reception and eventually managing a hotel in Tel Aviv. After opening his own short-term rental business, he learned that potential tenants would often pay a premium to rent fully furnished apartments with a stress-free lease, without making a lengthy commitment. HANDLING ALL aspects of the rental process, Blueground offers a streamlined, stress free alternative to traditional leases. (Credit: Blueground)

He connected with Blueground, a global proptech (property technology) company that has a curated network of 20,000 move-in-ready homes and properties worldwide, and was appointed CEO of Blueground Israel, which launched in November 2024. The company’s expansion is supported by a strategic collaboration with Midterm Dan, an Israeli company founded specifically for this purpose, in accordance with Blueground’s global business model.

Today, Blueground Israel offers some 80 fully furnished apartments in the Tel Aviv area and is growing fast. Each apartment includes spacious work and living areas, high-speed Internet, smart TV, in-home entertainment gadgets, a fully stocked kitchen, premium bedding, and air conditioning.

Blueground Israel locates apartments that are sitting empty, rents them from their owners, and then sublets them to their clients. The large number of “ghost” apartments in Tel Aviv that are owned by foreign residents and sit empty for much of the year is a major source of properties, says Brodetzky. “The owners don’t know what to do with them, and many of the apartments are not well managed, which can incur a loss of profits.” DENIS BRODETZKY, CEO of Blueground Israel. (Credit: Blueground)

The company ensures that apartments remain occupied, well maintained, and financially productive. Owners benefit from guaranteed rental income – even during vacancy periods – without the complexities of tenant sourcing or day-to-day maintenance, providing a hassle-free investment. “There are many olim who come to live in Tel Aviv,” says Brodetzky. “This is an amazing solution for them because when people come to a new city, let alone to a new country, finding an apartment can be very stressful.

By handling all aspects of the rental process – including utilities, maintenance, and property taxes – Blueground offers a streamlined, stress-free alternative to traditional leases. This allows professionals, families, and frequent travelers to live in Israel on their own terms, without the usual complexities of renting a property.

Finding an apartment in Tel Aviv the old-fashioned way, Brodetzky explains, can be very difficult. “You need to check out how the apartment looks, and there can be a huge difference between how it looks in the photos and what it actually is like.”

RENTING AN apartment with Blueground is an entirely different experience. The company’s website enables prospective renters to choose their budget and view the interior of each apartment in a unique 3D model that shows them exactly how everything will look. “The apartment will actually be the way that it looks online,” says Brodetzky. “Whether you go to Los Angeles, Tokyo, or Tel Aviv, you will know exactly what you have in the apartment. This is a game changer in the rental business.”

With its 3D model, Blueground has pioneered the technology-driven nature of apartment rentals. Brodetzky explains that the hi-tech experience begins on the website with the rental experience. Next, the algorithm will try to locate the best apartment for the lowest price during the period that the customer is seeking.

The Blueground app allows residents to book and manage their stays effortlessly, with features like virtual tours, instant booking, and on-demand customer support. Once the clients are in the apartment, they can utilize the app for information on the usage of the apartment, such as locating the mailbox, how to use the washing machine, the microwave, and other essential details. “This is a big part of the premium experience that tenants want,” says Brodetzky.

Brodetzky adds that the flexibility built in for short-term rentals that can be extended indefinitely makes renting through Blueground even more inviting. “It’s a great solution for anyone who doesn’t want to commit to a year lease and doesn’t want to deal with brokers or long and complicated leases. You can get in when you want, and you get out when you want. If you need to extend your stay, you can do so.”

In addition, since Blueground apartments are completely furnished, they allow newcomers to a city to try out different neighborhoods over a short period of time without the need to physically move their major belongings from place to place. Some tenants are in their 30s and aren’t ready to commit to a permanent housing solution. “They pay for the service and get a great apartment with no stress and no commitment,” Brodetzky says.

While the average stay in Blueground properties worldwide is four months, a significant percentage – close to 20% – of tenants stay for a year or longer. The market for Blueground apartments in Tel Aviv, says Brodetzky, is divided between businesspeople visiting Israel for a limited time and individuals needing a temporary housing solution for their stay, or even new immigrants.

“We have tenants who require a temporary solution to live somewhere for a couple of months. They could be renovating their apartment, or they could be moving to a new neighborhood. They want to try it out.” He adds that he was pleasantly surprised by the number of local Tel Avivians who have rented through Blueground.

Brodetzky explains that, unlike most people who rent Airbnb properties, the typical Blueground client is someone who actually will be living in the location for some time and requires basic living services, such as a vacuum cleaner, sheets, and a fully equipped kitchen. “They need to cook and will not go out to eat as often,” he points out.

Blueground Israel assumes full responsibility for repairs and maintenance of the properties it rents and will even transfer a tenant to a replacement apartment if major repairs are required, something which landlords in standard leases will usually not provide.

Brodetzky expects that Blueground Israel will have more than 120 apartments available in Tel Aviv by August and adds that the company will soon expand its services to Givatayim and Herzliya. “Israel has long been a ‘home away from home’ for so many around the world,” says Brodetzky, “and we are excited to offer a new way to live, work, and invest here with complete peace of mind.

“For business travelers, professionals, and families with strong ties to Israel, Blueground provides a premium, hassle-free rental experience that eliminates the common challenges of leasing or managing a property.“At the same time, we offer property owners a secure, effortless way to generate stable income – whether they reside in Israel full time or not. Our goal is to set a new benchmark for flexible living, making renting in Tel Aviv as seamless as in New York or Miami.”

