The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Reducing childhood poverty could cut crime rates by 25% - study

Study: “Punishment alone may not be appropriate in the case of young people. It would be more useful to create real opportunities for rehabilitation – life opportunities.”

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 17:16
A homeless person begs for change in Israel (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A homeless person begs for change in Israel
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Violent acts and other crimes by Arab and Jewish youths have reached shocking levels in Israel in recent years, triggering calls for the training and hiring of hundreds or even thousands more police officers.

Yet a study just published in Scientific Reports under the title “Childhood individual and family modifiable risk factors for criminal conviction: A 7-year cohort study from Brazil” by psychiatrists at the Federal University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil suggests another way. A significant reduction in childhood poverty could cut criminal convictions by almost a quarter, said Carolina Ziebold, a researcher at the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and first author of the article. 

“We wanted to avoid criminalizing poverty and show that it’s a complex phenomenon. Exposure to this situation during life can lead to social tragedy,” the authors said. “Crime is a social question, and punishment alone may not be appropriate in the case of young people. It would be more useful to create real opportunities for rehabilitation – life opportunities.”

“Crime is a social question, and punishment alone may not be appropriate in the case of young people. It would be more useful to create real opportunities for rehabilitation – life opportunities.”

Study authors

Crimes such as homicide, robbery, drug trafficking and violence against others, constitute a major public issue, contributing to substantial health and social costs. Interpersonal violence, for instance, is the fourth leading cause of death globally among young people, and the first among adolescents aged between 15 to 19 years in low- and middle-income countries in Latin America.

Prison cell block (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Prison cell block (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

How did the researchers analyze crime?

The researchers used an innovative approach involving an analysis of 22 risk factors that affect human development and interviews with 1,905 children with an average age of about 10 years at two points – a first interview to form a baseline and a follow-up interview seven years later. She and her colleagues interviewed 1,905 children aged five to 14 years two times during that period and analyzed 22 risk factors that can influence human development.

Crime is a major public problem in many countries, and preventive measures could have great social impact, they wrote. “The extent to which multiple modifiable risk factors among children and families influence juvenile criminal conviction remains unexplored; however, it is necessary to identify targets for prevention.”

They looked at the criminal conviction during the follow-up at ages 13 to 21 years and found that it included 81 children (over four percent). Although 89% of children living in poverty did not present criminal conviction, poverty at baseline was the only modifiable risk factor significantly associated with crime. This suggested that preventing children’s exposure to poverty would reduce nearly a quarter of subsequent criminal convictions. 

The scientists concluded that poverty – measured broadly as a combination of little schooling for the head of household, low purchasing power and limited access to basic services – was the only crime-related factor that could be prevented. They used estimates of the population-attributable risk fraction to predict the possible reduction in criminal convictions if there had been a successful early anti-poverty intervention in the lives of the children.

“A holistic view of young people who commit crimes is necessary to understand the circumstances that lead to this situation and a range of preventable factors need to be considered,” they wrote. 

“The study took into account housing conditions and access to public services such as healthcare or sanitation, for example, to understand poverty more comprehensively. This led us to advocate broader solutions than merely improving income. The many adversities faced by these children become difficulties in adulthood, such as low educational attainment and unemployment, among others,” they added.



Tags crime brazil poverty report scientific study
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by