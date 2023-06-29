The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

People endorse conspiracy theories due to complex combination of personality traits, motivations

Researchers found that people were motivated to believe in conspiracy theories by a need to understand and feel safe in their environment and a need to feel like their community is superior.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 12:52

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 13:12
QAnon conspiracy theory messaging signs are seen on the back of a pickup truck as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather near his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, US, October 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)
QAnon conspiracy theory messaging signs are seen on the back of a pickup truck as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather near his campaign event in Macon, Georgia, US, October 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS)

Conspiracy theories – including who murdered US President John Kennedy in 1964, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, Socialist Zionist leader of the Yishuv in 1933 Haim Arlosoroff, as well as who really was responsible for the September 11th attacks – have been common. But with the spread of social media, belief in them has been rampant. 

Advocates claim that sinister, powerful and often political groups are guilty of certain acts even when other explanations are more probable. The theories’ appeal is promoted by conviction, prejudice, emotional conviction or too-little evidence.

Now, researchers at Emory University in Georgia have shown that people who believe in and spread conspiracy theories have a combination of personality traits and motivations including relying strongly on their intuition, feeling a sense of antagonism and superiority toward others and perceiving threats in their environment.

The study was just published in the American Psychological Association’s journal Psychological Bulletin under the title “The Conspiratorial Mind: A Meta-Analytic Review of Motivational and Personological Correlates.” 

The results of the study paint a nuanced picture of what drives conspiracy theorists, according to lead author and Emory doctoral student Shauna Bowes. “Conspiracy theorists are not all likely to be simple-minded, mentally unwell folks – a portrait that is routinely painted in popular culture,” she said. “Instead, many turn to conspiracy theories to fulfill deprived motivational needs and make sense of distress and impairment.”

Example of a hoax distributed on Internet after the September 11 attacks. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Example of a hoax distributed on Internet after the September 11 attacks. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous research on what drives conspiracy theorists had mostly looked separately at personality and motivation, Bowes said. Her research involved the examination of these factors together to arrive at a more unified account of why people believe in conspiracy theories.

To do so, she and her team analyzed data from 170 studies involving over 158,000 participants, mainly from the US, the UK and Poland, that focused on studies that measured participants’ motivations or personality traits associated with conspiratorial thinking.

Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?

The researchers found that overall, people were motivated to believe in conspiracy theories by a need to understand and feel safe in their environment and a need to feel like the community they identify with is superior to others.

Even though many conspiracy theories seem to provide clarity or a supposed secret truth about confusing events, a need for closure or a sense of control were not the strongest motivators to endorse conspiracy theories. Instead, the researchers found some evidence that people were more likely to believe specific conspiracy theories when they were motivated by social relationships.

For instance, participants who perceived social threats were more likely to believe in events-based conspiracy theories, such as the theory that the US government planned the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, rather than an abstract theory that, in general, governments plan to harm their citizens to retain power.

“These results largely map onto a recent theoretical framework advancing that social identity motives may give rise to being drawn to the content of a conspiracy theory, but people who are motivated by a desire to feel unique are more likely to believe in general conspiracy theories about how the world works,” said Bowes.

The researchers also found that people with personality traits like a sense of antagonism toward others, high levels of paranoia, being insecure, paranoid, emotionally volatile, impulsive, suspicious, withdrawn, manipulative, egocentric and eccentric were more prone to believe conspiracy theories. 

Bowes said that future research should be conducted with an awareness that conspiratorial thinking is complicated and that there are important and diverse variables that should be explored in the relations among conspiratorial thinking, motivation and personality to understand the overall psychology behind conspiratorial ideas.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by