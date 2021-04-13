The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

3 Real Estate Investment Myths Busted By Dolmar Cross

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 13, 2021 09:53
(photo credit: DOLMAR CROSS)
(photo credit: DOLMAR CROSS)
 
Real estate investments have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, and the increased interest in this type of investment has resulted in the creation of many myths around it. Real estate investor Dolmar Cross is the creator behind the ‘Automated House Flipping App’, an app that helps people buy properties at discounted prices and then flip them for profit. Having seen many different aspects of the real estate investment world, Cross is aware of many of the myths surrounding it, and here, he debunks three of them.
You need to be wealthy
Cross explains that the most common myth about investing in real estate is that you have to have a huge amount of capital to begin with. While Cross concedes that access to a larger amount of funds is likely to bring more peace of mind when investing, it’s not essential. He shares that limited funds don’t have to limit your real estate investment opportunities. He says, “There are so many options now for budding real estate investors from equity partnerships where two parties pool their funds to apply for government loans. A lot of new investors don’t realize the opportunities open to them.”
It helps you get rich quick
Another major misconception that can lead new investors to lose hope in real estate quickly is the myth that it creates quick revenue. Cross acknowledges that real estate investments can be incredibly profitable and provide concurrent streams of revenue, but profits don’t come fast, at least at first. Cross elaborates on this by saying, “When you invest in any market, you are not securing future funds, you are building them. Real estate investments will take time to build into profitable assets and although your overheads may leave you in the red at first, with patience, you will see returns.”
You have to invest close to home
Cross hopes that the ‘Automated House Flipping App’ will help to debunk this myth as it allows people to visit and purchase properties virtually. Cross explains that there is a common myth that you should only purchase property in your state or within your zip code, but he believes that this misconception is causing budding real estate investors to miss out on profitable opportunities. Cross explains that all it takes to expand your property investment choices is efficient planning. He says, “If you utilize good property managers and build up knowledge on the property’s area, you can greatly increase your choices. Though it seems riskier, investing outside your local area can often be a smarter move, as it forces you to do more planning and prepare for any eventuality.”
Dolmar Cross believes in making real estate investment opportunities available to everyone, especially those from overlooked communities. Cross feels that the myths and misconceptions that have built up around real estate investment are causing aspiring investors to second guess themselves and doubt their abilities. For this reason, he feels that it’s important that these myths be busted.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by