4 Tips Israeli influencers use to build a worldwide audience

According to The Blog Starter, 2.7 million blog posts get published every day. Now, that sounds like too many blogs to compete with. But that's not what you should be thinking if you're starting a blog or website. Your goal should be to stand out in your niche. And if possible, you should target a global audience. With visitors coming from different parts of the world, you can get various perspectives about your blog, and their comments will encourage you to think of unique topics that they would like to read.

Israel, for example, is one of the leading contributors to the millions of blogs that get published every day. Many blogs from Israel come from influencers, and they are helping Israel build a worldwide audience. The influencers have thousands of followers from all over the world. And it has been possible to achieve this feat because of the various strategies outlined in The Blog Starter , helping bloggers attract the attention of online users from all corners of the globe. Let's look at some of their designs and figure out whether you can also achieve the same success.

1. Using attractive blog designs

If you follow the blogs of different Israeli influencers , you will notice one common thing: their blog designs are well-crafted. They’ve spent an enormous amount of time sifting through various methods to see which one suits their niche and brand. Most of them treat their blog like their second home. You invite guests into your house with love and affection. Guests would want to come back to your house if they had a wonderful experience. They would appreciate your home if it is neat and clean and the décor is lovely. Similarly, your followers will want to come back to your blog if you are good at presentation.

2. Identifying content that attracts an international audience

The Israeli influencers conduct audits of the blogging niches they want to cover. This gives them enough data regarding the type of blogs that most people usually read. For example, Israel is famous for its fashion-related blogs. Do you know why? Because most of the fashion influencers don’t limit their reach to social media. They go a step ahead and write blogs so that those who are not on social media can also read about their fashion opinion. In fact, one thing that's common among most of these influencers and bloggers is they try to find answers to the following questions:

What are some of the most popular blogs in their respective niches?

What type of content usually attracts the most attention? This includes the use of multimedia, such as photos, videos, and infographics, the average word count of popular blogs, blog formats like listicles or how-to posts, and topics.

How do the international blogging trends differ from blogs that are popular in Israel? This includes the comparison between different types of blogs. For example, while how-to posts work well in Israel, the global audience prefers list posts.

3. Figuring out the international audience's need

The fashion influencers can quickly grab the attention of a vast audience because they focus specifically on fashion segments that have global interest. If someone is writing about world-class apparel brands, then another influencer may not want to follow that style in her blog. She may want to talk about makeup, accessories, or anything that she feels comfortable with. This diversity is making Israeli influencers popular and successful in the world of blogging.

This shows that you don't need to attract the attention of every fashion lover in the world. You can create your niche under industry and develop a follower base slowly. These Israeli influencers took time to figure out what they are good at. Fashion is a vast industry. And it isn't necessary to cover all the areas even if you don't know a lot about them.

When the Israeli influencers started their blogs, they also had to play the role of an influencer on social media simultaneously. They knew that their reputation would be at stake if they posted blogs that their followers didn't like. Therefore, they did a lot of research on the topics they were good at before writing blogs.

4. Commanding attention by answering specific questions

Identifying your ideal reader takes time. You need to research what they like and don't like. The Israeli influencers followed a three-fold plan to achieve this task:

Creating buyer persona – Creating a buyer persona pinpoints the global audience that is more likely to read your blogs. Suppose you are a fashion consultant and also a personal stylist. Instead of writing blogs about various topics, you focus your content on improving fashion sense and what type of outfit looks good for different events. It helps create a buyer persona, which makes you stand out from other Israeli fashion influencers and bloggers.

Answering specific questions – Sometimes, you may not want to talk exclusively about fashion tips. You can expand your views and talk about the common questions that followers usually have. This is the approach Israeli bloggers already use which is why they have such a huge global audience. Instead of limiting their blogs to predetermined topics, they explore the FAQs from their followers. These questions can come in the comments section or the blogger may come up with questions that he thinks people may have.

Considering the level of knowledge – Blogging is one of the best ways to share your expertise on a specific subject. But make sure you research thoroughly. A big reason for the massive success of Israeli influencers and bloggers is that they don't rush their blogs. They take time to explore the topics thoroughly before publishing anything.

While creating a blog is the first step, to attract a worldwide audience you need to keep the above factors in mind. These tips have helped Israeli influencers build a worldwide audience through consistency. If you stay patient and tick all of these boxes, it's only a matter of time before seeing your blog getting visitors from different parts of the world.