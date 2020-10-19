5 Lessons for Aspiring Models from Polish Fashion Model Alicja Tubilewicz

First and foremost, grow your skillset. Your existing skills will get you recognized but will not necessarily help you stay. Modeling is simply a practiced art form. Like every art form, it evolves and demands change. Study, research, and understand posing. Practice and hone runway walking. Your posing ability and your walk will set you apart and make people notice you. Every time you step on the runaway, your improved skills should shine through.

Pro Tip: Ask your friend to take your photos and assess your photos!

Secondly, your Portfolio speaks for you! You might be outstanding, but if you don't document the right angles and poses, no one would be convinced. A successful portfolio sells with agencies and clients. It would be best if you built a collection that highlights all your strong points. The portfolio must be diverse and robust.

She emphasizes the importance of commitment and professional work ethics. Your dedication to your discipline will establish your goals. Sacrificing your sweet tooth and sticking to your diet require commitment from your end to make it work. Remember to hone your professional skills alongside. Make those calls, reach out, interact, and maintain good relationships with people in the industry. These small yet consistent efforts will establish personal and professional relationships. People may not often praise you, but they will sure rule you out if you display a lousy attitude or unprofessionalism.

The fourth point is all about being careful, alert, and prompt within the industry. Do your homework about the model agency you sign up with. Being new to a place or profession should not become your excuse for choosing irresponsibly. You need to take charge - go, ask, and find out! Question fellow models, observe routines, and most importantly, do not be desperate to jump in. Thorough groundwork would save you a lot of hassle later.

Alicja Tubilewicz saved the most well-known secret for last. She advises that you must always be humble and down to earth! She, from her experience, shares that everyone is battling a demon or an insecurity. The least we can do is be humble. Also, humility in a person keeps them receptive to continous learning.