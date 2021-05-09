5 reasons you're missing out if you don't have smart blinds

While working from home is a dream to most of us, it has its own set of challenges. If one doesn’t physically leave their house and their bed is only a few steps away, then switching from “home mode” to “work mode” can be mentally hard. So, how can one actually get inspired to work productively in such a cozy environment?

While it might be effortless to sit down on your sofa and decide that it is your home office space, curation of the place you work from is important for your mind and efficiency. Being an employee working remotely, spare some time wisely to decide on the best setup which can be an investment worth your time. Whether you are working from home or have designed a space for doing something you love to like writing, reading, or crafting, your home office should inspire the flow of creative juices inspiring you to get down to business. However, often, that's not the case. In fact, home offices can turn out to be the most ignored spaces in our house with unfriendly and messy environments for inspiration driving us to work from anywhere but in the actual office.

For helping you to get your home office set up for maximum productivity, we have compiled a list of the advantages of installing smart blinds in your home office space that will make your work life easier.

What are Smart Blinds?

Smart blinds are not new to the home automation realm. We can ask Alexa or Google Home to do operate them or even raise/lower them through a smart home automation app. With the look of typical window coverings, smart blinds come in a variety of styles, fabrics, and designs.

Some smart blinds are battery-powered that come with a wand and a set of batteries connected to the motor. However, other smart blinds offer a remote control that works on a radio frequency which has to be integrated into a Smart Hub and allows blinds to be controlled remotely. All you would require is a smartphone or voice to control the blinds.

How Smart Blinds Will Benefit Your Home-Office Space



1. Convenience

The prime advantage of any smart blind is convenience. Who wouldn’t like to open or close the blinds from wherever they are? Screen glare is a critical concern in any home office workspace, and we often have to consider blocking natural sunlight and instead rely on artificial lighting. With smart blinds, you don’t have to fret about picking a choice between artificial light or glare. This is because the glare can be reduced by knowing when the sun is intense to the maximum and then setting the smart blinds on a timer to adjust themselves during those times. Also, with just a smart device such as a smartphone or tablet, you can close the blinds if the sun is glaring in through the windows or open them if you want to let in some natural sunlight. Window coverings are a proven way to decrease solar gain and avoid heat loss, and if they are this simple to operate, then you will more likely remember to do so to benefit yourself as well as your work from home environment. Additionally, the ability to set schedules to open and close them at specific times means you may never have to worry about them at all.



2. Energy Efficient





Pairing smart blinds with a smart home hub help to reduce the amount of energy consumption by enabling the blinds to function independently according to temperature or time of day. As a result, the smart blinds know when to close during the hottest part of the day and when to open on a sunny day during winter to let the sunlight heat your space naturally. So, irrespective of whether it is too hot or freezing cold outside, the smart blinds can help heat or cool the indoor air so that the internal temperature stays comfortable while you work.

3. For Presentations



Hosting a conference or having an important presentation from your home office space? It already would be difficult enough to get everything ready. So, why not consider letting your smart blinds set the perfect environment for you. Smart blinds are a natural addition to any work from home space. With the installation of new smart blinds in your presentation space, you can dramatically enhance the impact of your presentation. For instance, if you are displaying visuals during your presentation, you can lower the smart blinds to darken the room as needed.



4. Security



Windows in your home office space can fill the room with natural sunlight or offer a beautiful scenic view outside, but they can leave your confidential and important professional work exposed. After having a long, productive workday, you would want to stay assured that your home, as well as the company’s valuable data, is safe and secure. Along with your home automation system, you can include smart blinds that lower as soon as your workday is over. When intruders cannot see through your windows, they are less likely to attempt a burglary while you are away from home as they won’t be able to know the layout or what is inside your home.



5. Elegance



Aesthetics are as essential in the home office space as in any other room in the house. Designing a beautiful workspace that you enjoy working in motivates as well as inspires you. We know that there is no amount of tugging that can get the blinds into the ideal position that we want them in. Smart blinds help to move the tags to that perfect spot with just one smooth movement. Blinds can move in good alignment even when there are multiple windows. However, with smart blinds, you can now also get rid of your messy rope pull cords.

Bottom Line

