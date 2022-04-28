The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

74 years after Independence, this blueprint guides the way to a more United Israel

By E.R. SILVERBUSH
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 10:28
The Village's synagogue serves as a metaphor. Its distinctive rooftop resembles tents, echoing the transience and fragility in youth. Yet, at the same time, the building resembles a crown, representing a feeling of confidence and holiness. (photo credit: Impact Israel)
The Village's synagogue serves as a metaphor. Its distinctive rooftop resembles tents, echoing the transience and fragility in youth. Yet, at the same time, the building resembles a crown, representing a feeling of confidence and holiness.
(photo credit: Impact Israel)

Israel today is in some ways unrecognizable from the country that declared independence in 1948. The brave men and women who actualized the Zionist dream couldn’t have imagined the dynamic powerhouse it has become. But, one thing that’s remained constant is Israel’s role as a safe haven for global Jewry. Generations have come to build a better life in their independent, ancestral homeland. 

Yet, the founders of Israel couldn’t have imagined the contemporary and unique challenges that it faces today. Chief among them is that over 400,000 children and teens are at-risk of a life of poverty, crime, and violence. And while this is obviously tragic for these young lives, it also has implications for all of Israel — increased crime, economic disparities, and a less united society. But, in the spirit of Israeli innovation, there is a solution.

“The key to many of the problems in Israeli civil society is education,” says Dr. Chaim Peri, Director Emeritus of Yemin Orde Youth Village and Founder of Village Way Educational Initiatives (VWEI). “Educators led society from the destruction of the Second Temple until modern times. Judaism, Zionism — our whole existence was an educational project. It’s time to once again utilize educators as nation builders, and the Village Way is our blueprint.”

Educators who partner with Village Way Educational Initiatives come from an incredibly diverse range of backgrounds, but they all share a love for their work and a passion to help youth succeed. (credit: Impact Israel) Educators who partner with Village Way Educational Initiatives come from an incredibly diverse range of backgrounds, but they all share a love for their work and a passion to help youth succeed. (credit: Impact Israel)

The Village Way is an innovative methodology that turns Israel’s most vulnerable youth into confident, adjusted members of society. The methodology was first developed at Yemin Orde Youth Village near Haifa. For decades, the Village has served as a safe haven for Jewish youth — first providing refuge for Holocaust orphans — and has hosted waves of immigrants from places as disparate as Ethiopia, Iran, and France. And the recent arrival of Jewish Ukrainian youth — like Sofiy, who was rescued from an unlit basement in Kharkiv — serves as a reminder of just how critical Yemin Orde is.

In 2006, the ministry of education, recognizing this incredible impact, asked Yemin Orde to expand its methodology throughout Israel. The Village Way now touches every facet of Israeli society — including secular and Orthodox, Arab and Jew — through Village Way Educational Initiatives.

“Adolescence is a painfully narrow window of opportunity to transform lives,” says Dr. Peri. “And what we see time and again — backed by research — is that the Village Way totally transforms these teens.” This was crystal clear when Arab and Jewish youth worked together to send care packages to Ukraine. If not for the Village Way, these young individuals could have been lured into dark places. Instead, they are bringing light to the world.

But, it’s not just students who are impacted by the Village Way; it also transforms educators. Whether that’s through the incubator that develops new techniques, the Hebrew University course that primes education majors to utilize the methodology, or its partner schools in communities across Israel, the Village Way transforms the troubled into scholars, scholars into educators, and educators into nation builders. 

Just like Israel, the Village Way educational methodology is an ever-evolving entity that shifts and grows. ImpactIsrael, the U.S.-based partners of Yemin Orde and VWEI, provides critical resources to further develop and implement this life-changing methodology in Israel. To learn more or stay up-to-date with the latest news from Yemin Orde Youth Village and VWEI, please sign up for the ImpactIsrael newsletter.

You may also make a contribution by clicking here.

 

This article was written in cooperation with Impact Israel

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by