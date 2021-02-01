8 Best Valentines Presents for Your Wife ideas

For married couples Valentines Day is one of the most important days of the year. This may be the one-day of the year that you get a romantic date night, especially if you have children or other responsibilities that can defer you guys having real quality time together.

This is a cherished time that you get to spend with one another, so you should have planned a special evening with a thoughtful gift. There are many gifts you could purchase for your wife, below are our top eight selections.

1. An Eternity Ring

An eternity ring is a symbol of everlasting love and commitment; this is a very thoughtful and romantic gift on Valentines Day for your wife. The symbolism behind this piece of jewellery really heightens the intensity of the gift. It is a great idea for married couples that have been together for a considerable amount of years. You are able to choose the ring from her favourite jewellers or designer and really offer a special gift.

2. Lingerie or Nightwear

Another good valentine presents for her could be purchasing lingerie or nightwear. Valentines Day is a holiday to show your thankfulness and adoration to your partner. This can be done by purchasing new, tasteful and sensual pieces of lingerie and nightwear to ignite that spark.

3. A Romantic Break

Gifting your wife with a romantic break could be a great way to get some quality time together. Depending on your average working day, you may miss out on opportunities to spend time together. This gift idea shows your dedication to see her, spend time and experience new things together. The trip could be a city break somewhere close, somewhere abroad or a longer trip, whatever is best suited for you and your wife.

4. A Family Portrait

If you have a large family sometimes organising special plans can be very difficult. Nevertheless, this is the family that you two have grown and take care of, meaning they are extremely important to you both. Organising some professional portraits of your family can be a very sweet present for your wife. You can either organise one group portrait or a lot of individual ones to showcase around your home.

5. Organising Date Night

Whilst this might sound simple, date nights when you are married are few and far between. Taking the time out to organise a special evening with your wife, booking a memorable restaurant, planning the logistics and everything to perfection can be one of the most precious gifts. Not only do you both have time to be alone together, but your wife would have not had to plan a single thing.

6. Personalised Home wear

This present if for the more home proud, or could be for the more jokey couple. You may want to gift your wife with either very posh, expensive home wear, or more relaxed, funny versions. For example, you can get personalised pillows and cushions with your face on; they can be used as comforters. This is a good present for couples that barely spend anytime together due to work, home or other restrictions.

7. Name a Star after Her

If your wife is more of a sentimental soul, naming a star after her could be a great way to impress her. There are many sites that you can choose your stars, constellations and even learn about where it is placed to give the present some additional value. This is an extremely thoughtful and sweet gift for your wife on Valentines Day, especially if she is into astrology or her star signs.

8. Organise a Day Out with Her

This may seem generic, but a lot of couples are unable to celebrate Valentines Day on the correct day due to their family commitments or work schedules. Whilst this is a shame, it does not mean that Valentines Day is ruined, simply by organising a special day for the two of you, your valentines can be turned around. Having something special to look forward to is a great way to boost your wife’s spirits, letting her know that there is still romance in your relationship.

Purchasing your Wife a Valentines Day present should be simple. At most it requires taking note of the things that she needs, any hints she may be dropping and being vigilant to what she likes. Even if you live with very heavy schedules, you can still prepare something for the following weekend or in the future. Nothing is off the cards, just remember to get something thoughtful, useful or exciting to keep the spark alive.