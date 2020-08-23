The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
A Basic Funeral Arrangement Guide: How To Maintain Composure During Troubling Times

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 23, 2020 14:01
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Death is the only objective reality that stares us right back in the eye, every time we ignore it. While we make the most of every day, spending joyful moments with our family and loved ones, there is always the time when we have to bid farewell. When a friend, a member of the family, or a loved one dies, there are many minute details that need to be taken care of responsibly.
This is a very stressful and anxious time when you are already grieving on the death of a loved one, and then have to focus on making sure that the funeral arrangements run smoothly. The responsibility of managing a smooth funeral is immense. Funerals serve as the last worldly interaction between the grieving family and the deceased person: everything should be in order so that the hardest goodbye doesn’t leave you obliterated under the pressure of messing things up
There are different protocols that need to be evaluated. From making the first call, planning the funeral, and arranging important logistics such as transportation and caskets, every step in funeral arrangements needs to be executed with diligence and composure.
If death is inevitable, in the case of a prolonged disease or terminal illness, then the responsible person has quite some time to flesh out the arrangements. However, in the case of a sudden or tragic passing, things can quickly turn on their heels, leaving little or no time to execute the final moments comfortably. Here are some valuable insights that will help you manage a funeral responsibly, and without hassle.

After death is confirmed, it is vital to make the ‘’first call.’’ This call is basically a distress signal that notifies relevant parties such as the family of the person, or their guardian about the tragic event so they can plan accordingly. After making the first call, the deceased has to be removed from the place of death elegantly.


Arranging Transportation

The deceased needs to be transported to a funeral home, or any place that the family has decided. To make this happen, appropriate transportation needs to be arranged. In some cases, the person that has embraced death might be of another city or locality. If this is the situation, then second transportation will be required to move the person to the final destination that they belong to.


Funeral Services

After the logistics of transportation are managed, the family and important stakeholders need to take care of the funeral services. To this end, you will have to meet the funeral director, or access any pre-arrangements that the deceased requested for within their lives. It is extremely important to respect the wishes of the deceased if they had already selected a service provider during their lifetime. During this phase, you also need to decide how the deceased will be cared for: whether they will have a burial ceremony or a cremation. Again, the first consideration should always be what the family wants.


Handling The Will And Administrative Matters

After the funeral, the will and affairs of the deceased should be put in order. In order to start with this phase, if there is a will, it needs to be read out in front of all relevant parties by the executor. After revealing the details of the will, the matters of sending death notices, to changing the title of assets should be carried out. 


