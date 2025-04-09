A heartwarming women’s gathering

This past Monday, Make-A-Wish Israel held a special and emotional women’s toast event in collaboration with Rina Pushkarna, the iconic owner of Tandoori restaurant in Tel Aviv. Rina generously hosted the gathering at her venue, providing the space and refreshments for approximately 100 attendees.

The event was filled with a spirit of inspiration and giving, and was dedicated to promoting the foundation’s mission of granting wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses. A central message of the gathering was a heartfelt call for women to take an active role in adopting and supporting additional wishes—especially in light of the upcoming Passover holiday.

Among the distinguished guests were Tzipi Refaeli, Inbar Ashkenazi (CEO of The Jerusalem Post), the grandmother of kidnapped Israeli citizen Alexander Idan who came to both strengthen and be strengthened, as well as Dvir Benedek, former chairman and current president of the foundation, who warmly addressed the audience.

Also in attendance were long-time partners of the organization, board members, and representatives from the Aryeh Yehuda Israel Foundation—a philanthropic group that supports unique and impactful projects throughout Israeli society, with a focus on promoting meaningful civic engagement.

During the event, attendees were invited to personally adopt children’s wishes—an emotional and powerful gesture, offering each woman the opportunity to become part of a child’s hope and joy. The warm atmosphere, combined with Rina Pushkarna’s generous hospitality, turned the morning into a truly empowering and uplifting women’s gathering. (credit: Hila Eizinger)

Denise and Avi Bar-Aharon, founders of Make-A-Wish Israel, shared their excitement:

“This event is not only a celebration ahead of Passover—it’s a moving reminder of the strength found in a supportive and collaborative women’s community. Seeing women come with open hearts to adopt wishes and bring hope to children continues to touch us deeply. We are profoundly grateful to Rina Pushkarna for opening her home to us and contributing so generously to such an important cause.”

Make-A-Wish Israel remains committed to its tireless mission of granting life-changing wishes and lighting the path for children—even in their darkest moments. The organization invites the public to take part, donate, adopt a wish, and help transform hope into reality.

This article was written in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Israel