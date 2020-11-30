The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

A Symphonic Miracle in Jerusalem, Just In Time For Hanukkah

This December, while commemorating the miracles of Hanukkah, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (JSO) would also reflect on the miracles that have happened to them during the year of 2020.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 12:52
Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (photo credit: DAVID VINOKER)
Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra
(photo credit: DAVID VINOKER)
A year ago, the JSO Board approved a new strategy, which included an ambitious expansion and the creation of an international fundraising program. After the dissolution of the Israeli Broadcasting Authority in 2017, the loss of funding has been an imminent threat to the organization's existence – therefore, the new plan was a real breath of fresh air for everyone inside and outside the organization. Moreover, the appointments of the new Music Director Steven Sloane and the new CEO Ofer Amsalem generated a lot of hope and excitement.
The work on the fundraising campaign began in January, but came to a sudden halt in just two months, when the world was taken over by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the orchestra decided to take its chances. “At first, it seemed like a crazy idea – to keep expanding the operations and building a new fundraising program during a global crisis,” says Ofer Amsalem, the CEO of the JSO. “But we have continued planting the seeds, hoping that one day they will grow – and we are seeing the results of our work already.” The JSO Foundation – an international fundraising program – was created despite the pandemic, and attracted attention from donors, sponsors, and foundations from Israel, The Americas, and Europe. Starting November 30th, the JSO Foundation is launching a new website, as well as a fundraising appeal to its supporters in Israel and abroad – and it is very symbolic for the JSO to be launching this new initiative just in time for Hanukkah.
Steven Sloane Musical Director (photo credit: The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra)Steven Sloane Musical Director (photo credit: The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra)
The ‘Light the Candles’ campaign aims to raise $80,000 ($10,000 for each day of Hanukkah), and will last until December 15th, when it would culminate in a candle-lighting ceremony during a special Hanukkah concert. Each gift over $1,000 would receive a personalized Thank You video message from the JSO musicians. To date, the campaign has reached 35% of its goal. For more information, please visit www.jso-foundation.com
​According to Mr. Amsalem, thanks to the hard and relentless work of the musicians and staff, 2020 ended up being a year of miracles for the JSO, which is much stronger now than it was before the pandemic. “Instead of giving up, we have capitalized on every opportunity we could find. Moreover, we even viewed our problems as opportunities – and capitalized on them as well”. What is truly remarkable is that over the last eight months, while many performing arts institutions worldwide have been forced to shut down, the JSO had experienced an unprecedented growth, as musicians pre-recorded multiple concerts in order to keep the broadcasting uninterrupted during the lockdowns; live music performances were organized at various locations across the city; the “Quarantine Stars” online competition was launched for the aspiring singers stranded at home, several international tours have been planned for the future years; the orchestra was featured in three festivals, announced a new season, formed new partnerships, and even recorded the National Anthem of the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.
Steven Sloane, the Music Director of the JSO, has no doubts that the organization would brave the current storm: “It is a tremendous privilege for me to work with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra’s exceptional musicians and a dedicated administrative team. Driven by the common vision, we look forward to transforming this invaluable cultural jewel into Israel’s most vibrant arts organization.”
Moshe Lion, the Mayor of Jerusalem, has welcomed the news about the JSO’s impressive turnaround: “On behalf of the City Hall, I would like to congratulate the Symphony team on their success, and wish them to prosper in the near future. The JSO is one of Jerusalem’s most valued cultural treasures, a musical bridge for our diverse population, and our city’s cultural ambassador to the world – we want them to succeed, and support their aspirations.”
Moshe Lion Mayor of Jerusalem (photo credit: Jerusalem Municipality)Moshe Lion Mayor of Jerusalem (photo credit: Jerusalem Municipality) 
As previously mentioned, the Jerusalem Symphony invites everyone to a festive online performance on December 15th at 21:00 IST / 14:00 EST / 11:00 PST. The event will be aired on the JSO’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and will bring light and joy to the hearts of audience members worldwide through a fusion of traditional, classical, Ashkenazi, and Sephardic music.
Conductor: Elli Jaffe. Soloists: Avreymi Roth, Colin Schachat, Israel Rand, Rafael Mars
Program: "Maoz Tzur", "I feel" from Handel’s Judas Macccabeus, "Hanerot Halalu", "Nafshi", "Ma Ashiv", "Ribon Haolamim", "Lo Teda", "Shehecheyanu", "Eyn Od Milvado”, "Yibane Hamikdash", "Retze Hashem Elokeynu”, and more.



Tags Jerusalem music Hanukkah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by