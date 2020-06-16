The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ace Peak investment to launch a Cloud phone and Israel Virtual phone number for just $2

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 16, 2020 14:03
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
How we work today has dramatically changed because of the rapid adoption of smartphones, customer expectations that companies be highly responsive, and the increased need for mobility. Unlike traditional on-premise, phone systems Ace Peak Investment, securely, delivers the advanced functionality your business needs for this new work world, regardless of your size, locations, devices, or budget. Flexible and easier to manage,
Ace Peak Investment adapts to the unique needs of your business, integrates with other cloud applications, and eliminates the need for phone system hardware. With Ace Peak Investment, you're set up in minutes, not weeks. No technical expertise is required. Add locations, departments, and users also in just minutes. active Israel, USA, UK and Canada’s Virtual phone number in seconds, All you need is an internet connection.
While using the latest most secure technology, Ace Peak Investment removes the PBX hardware from your office and hosts it in the cloud. The opposite of a traditional phone system that typically takes up lots of space, time, and expense while keeping you tethered to the office. Ace Peak Investment cloud phone system enables computers, desk phones, and smartphones to work together.
All your team's customers and partners are connected and accessible at your fingertips from anywhere on any device.
you can revert your phone to line to voice mail or to your colleague at any time. You can manage a complete phone system from your PC.
‘We to deliver complete setup management and access to your entire phone system from your smartphone or tablet. make changes with just a few taps from wherever you are. Users can easily change their call handling rules, access all their messages. Our presence capability, Ace Peak investment offering Virtual phone Number, over 50 forwarded minutes, Cloud phone with over 10 plus features for only $2 a month. We are the lowest in the market.” Said Parisha dhanak, Vice President, Ace Peak investment.
According to GlobalMarketers.biz, the cloud-based contact center market will witness the highest growth globally in the coming years 2020-2026.
Ace Peak Investment’s cloud-based Contact center is today's alternate to on-premise contact centers utilizing the most up-to-date in communications engineering. It provides benefits to organizations who wish to always fulfill and exceed their clients' requirements.
Ace Peak investment has been Improving customer-experience, contact center elastically, Insert communications stations readily, Regular iteration, and Improved visibility.
General market trends Inc is far-sighted in its own opinion and addresses the huge earth in worldwide search. Global or local, Ace Peak investment maintains a detailed test up on both the niches. Tendencies and concurrent evaluations sometimes stride and have an effect on exactly the same.


Tags cloud technology smartphone Cloud Phone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by