Adam Edelberg On What to Expect in Spring Summer ’21

Fashion has always echoed the current times, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.

By AVI STERN  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 11:42
(photo credit: ADAM EDELBERG)
Given the uncertainty of the unprecedented situation, the fashion scene has adapted to the moment and reflects the reality of the quarantine situation with a major focus on indoor wear. According to acclaimed fashion designer Adam Edelberg, "The latest fashion week shows that took place virtually in the fashion capital cities - Milan, Paris, London, and New York, showcased a collection with an emphasis on the new normal: confinement fashion. The year of lockdown and work from home has impacted the fashion trends. With no way of knowing how long the pandemic will last, the latest fashion trend has emerged as more relatable with prominence on comfort, iridescent colors, and prints." He further adds, "The gorgeous collections embody the challenging times with a spin in creativity and a reinvention of basic wear to bring new and exciting colorful attires that are practical, innovative, and comfortable."
Breaking down the Spring Summer ’21 season, Edelberg highlights the key trends:
Maxis and Long Dresses – floral or plain maxis and long dresses fabricated from stretch cotton and other fabrics to give a fitted yet cozy feel will trend as the perfect outfit for day and evening wear.
Loungewear-Since lockdown, women have switched to pajamas and sweatsuits as the work from attires. The comfort clothing will get a makeover in the upcoming season with designers creating luxe wear in varied pop of colors and funky look.
Bra Tops-With ease on the mind, bra tops will make a comeback. Promoted from lingerie to chic wear, the top in luxurious satin or accentuated with embroidery can be worn solo with loose pants or accessorized with an open soft shirt to upgrade the look.
Exaggerated Shoulders-A mélange of femininity and bold look, puff sleeves will be the new rage for dresses and tops.
Bright Colors-Neon colors will make a splash during this season. The bright color outfits aiming to elevate the mood and uplift the feeling of joy during the melancholic situation.
Prints-Floral, bold, soft, and mismatched prints will be in vogue for loungewear, dresses, and tops.
Shape and Fabrics-A major emphasis will be on soft fabrics such as cotton and velvet and loose yet stylish silhouettes with flowing fabrics.
The exciting spring summer ’21 collection encapsulating femininity, comfort, and bright colors is one of the most eagerly awaited collection in the new year.


