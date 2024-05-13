After a decade at Ben Horin-Alexandrovitz, Deputy CEO Etel Behar will be concluding her tenure

Etel Behar (50) served as Deputy CEO during a period in which Ben Horin-Alexandrovitz became a major player in the Israeli communications consultancy field. During her term, she participated in key initiatives undertaken by the company. She was also responsible for the entire business sector, including partnerships and strategic client support, HQ management, and the organizational aspects of HR, operations, and finance.

Etel Behar holds a bachelor's degree in education from Kibbutzim College of Education and a master's degree in organizational behavior and development from Reichman University. Concurrent with her work at the company, Behar served as a mentor in Reichman University Alumni Association's mentorship program for over 5 years, and in the past two years, became a leading mentor in the program.

The Ben Horin - Alexandrovitz strategic communications consulting office is one of the leading companies of its kind in the field.

The company is comprised of 55 team members and over 170 regular clients. It provides strategy, communication, public relations, and crisis management services via its public sector department, digital and innovation department, health and society department, corporate and tech department, consumer and trade department, design and branding studio, and crisis management department.

Tal Alexandrovitz and Itai Ben Horin: "Etel has been a significant part of the company's success and growth over the past decade, on both the professional and personal levels. Her skills and personality have substantially contributed to every area she has been involved in, and we are confident that she will be a valuable asset wherever she goes."

Etel Behar: "I am proud to reflect on these interesting years of my life, when I engaged every day in issues that make the headlines, alongside the people who influence and shape them. I've been part of captivating moments, campaigns that were built from scratch, and huge organizations that started with just two people. Over the past decade, I've had the privilege of creating a position almost from scratch. I led the company in managing the headquarters department, developing organizational operations, human resources, financial management, procurement and contracts, partnerships between clients and media entities, and strategic client support. I now look forward to devoting time to exploring the future and the new opportunities that it has to offer."

This article was written in cooperation with Ben Horin-Alexandrovitz