Ali Saghi Shares His Journey from Getting Started on Social Media

Every social media expert knows that gaining followers and building a social media presence is a marathon and not a sprint. The same is the case for the stock market. Trading and investing in stocks is not for the fainthearted. It requires patience and consistency. There are opportunities waiting to be seized and one must be able to look carefully to pick the best opportunities. Ali Saghi started his journey on social media and has moved into stocks where he has done extremely well.

Ali Saghi is a 16-year-old high school student winning big in the stock market. Less than two years into stocks, he is already making a six-figure income from trading stocks. Besides being interested in stocks, Saghi is a big social media influencer who has a big presence on various social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Saghi runs a stock discord that is among the world’s most popular Discord for stocks. He recently launched Luxury Equities and plans on making it the next big thing in the stock market niche. Saghi is already making big moves that his peers can only dream of at such a young age.

His desire and hunger to make it big in life started when he was only 13 years old. Saghi was obsessed with building his financial freedom as he did not want to find himself stuck in an office job. He focused on stocks and would spend hours watching educational content on stocks and learning how he could make a living off trading stocks. Though he was serious and committed to learning and knowing how to trade stocks, he never quite had the time he needed. He was a high school student and had lots of classwork, which he believes did not fit well with what he wanted to pursue.

When schools were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, he started to follow his passion. He had the time to focus on stocks and learn everything he wanted. Saghi made a six-figure income in his first month of trading, and he took to social media to share his knowledge. He shared his trading lessons and education on stocks in his TikTok account and grew a massive 350k followers within five months.

Saghi got attracted to Discord, where he partnered with his friend Gavin Mayo to create Luxury Equities, a popular stock discord. This was after working with another significant stock discord where he was promoting their services. He moved his TikTok followers to the stock discord , and the duo has grown it to become one of the biggest stock discords in the world. Their secret to success is the detailed finance lessons they offer with an emphasis on stocks. The relationships with their followers have played a vital role in them gaining an insane following on social media platforms.

Saghi has big ambitions and is working on creating an app and website for Luxury Equities so that he can slowly move away from Discord. Saghi foresees himself starting a hedge fund, something he is planning to work on in the future.