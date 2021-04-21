The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ali Saghi Shares His Journey from Getting Started on Social Media

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
APRIL 21, 2021 15:27
(photo credit: ALI SAGHI)
(photo credit: ALI SAGHI)
 
Every social media expert knows that gaining followers and building a social media presence is a marathon and not a sprint. The same is the case for the stock market. Trading and investing in stocks is not for the fainthearted. It requires patience and consistency. There are opportunities waiting to be seized and one must be able to look carefully to pick the best opportunities. Ali Saghi started his journey on social media and has moved into stocks where he has done extremely well.
Ali Saghi is a 16-year-old high school student winning big in the stock market. Less than two years into stocks, he is already making a six-figure income from trading stocks. Besides being interested in stocks, Saghi is a big social media influencer who has a big presence on various social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Saghi runs a stock discord that is among the world’s most popular Discord for stocks. He recently launched Luxury Equities and plans on making it the next big thing in the stock market niche. Saghi is already making big moves that his peers can only dream of at such a young age.
His desire and hunger to make it big in life started when he was only 13 years old. Saghi was obsessed with building his financial freedom as he did not want to find himself stuck in an office job. He focused on stocks and would spend hours watching educational content on stocks and learning how he could make a living off trading stocks. Though he was serious and committed to learning and knowing how to trade stocks, he never quite had the time he needed. He was a high school student and had lots of classwork, which he believes did not fit well with what he wanted to pursue.  
When schools were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, he started to follow his passion. He had the time to focus on stocks and learn everything he wanted. Saghi made a six-figure income in his first month of trading, and he took to social media to share his knowledge. He shared his trading lessons and education on stocks in his TikTok account and grew a massive 350k followers within five months.
Saghi got attracted to Discord, where he partnered with his friend Gavin Mayo to create Luxury Equities, a popular stock discord. This was after working with another significant stock discord where he was promoting their services. He moved his TikTok followers to the stock discord, and the duo has grown it to become one of the biggest stock discords in the world. Their secret to success is the detailed finance lessons they offer with an emphasis on stocks. The relationships with their followers have played a vital role in them gaining an insane following on social media platforms.
Saghi has big ambitions and is working on creating an app and website for Luxury Equities so that he can slowly move away from Discord. Saghi foresees himself starting a hedge fund, something he is planning to work on in the future.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop fearing every new coronavirus variant - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by